LK Celebrates Explosive National Retail Growth With Walmart Expansion
2,740 Walmart stores now carry single sticks of Chicka Boom and Heat Seeker.
An additional 978 Walmart locations will carry Herb-A-Licious.
"Our goal has always been to make simple, craveable, flavor-punching snacks accessible to everyone, especially those with food allergies or ingredient sensitivities," said Lorissa Link, Founder of LK . "Expanding into Walmart is a huge milestone that helps us bring our 'snack fearlessly' mission to more people than ever before. We're proud to unlock bold flavor for shoppers who've had to avoid meat snacks in the past, and to be stocked in the gluten-free aisle, we're meeting them where they're already looking for safe and satisfying options."
LK meat sticks are now available for $1.98 per stick at Walmart locations. To find the nearest store, please visit lksnack
*milk, eggs, wheat, soy, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish, and sesame
About LK
At LK , we are the first and currently the only meat snack certified free from the top 9 allergens* by MenuTrinfo. Our zero-sugar meat snacks are preservative-free, packed with bold flavors, and made in our facilities using 100% grass-fed and finished beef or free-range poultry. Join our movement for more details at lksnacks and follow along on Instagram @lorissaskitchen. *milk, eggs, wheat, soy, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish, and sesame.
