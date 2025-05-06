The 2025 Security Awards Winners Announced

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Security Awards is a global recognition platform for technology providers specializing in cloud security solutions. The awards program covers both broader excellence in cybersecurity – through categories such as 'Best SaaS Security Solution' and 'Best Cybersecurity Solution' – to more specialized disciplines such as digital forensics, risk identification, firewalls, use of AI, and email security.

The program accepted entries from organizations based across the globe, including the USA, across Europe, and the Middle East. Entrants represented a cross section of businesses of varying sizes – from smaller startups to larger multi-nationals.

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: "We are very proud to reveal the winners of The 2025 Security Awards. This year has been a particularly exciting one for the program, as we welcomed a range of entries from organizations looking to repeat their success in 2024, alongside an outstanding range of newcomers.

"Security and privacy concerns continue to be a hot topic in the cloud computing industry, as new threats emerge and older ones evolve due to constant technological advancement. The same concerns are becoming more prevalent within the public's consciousness too, as stories of breaches or cyber attacks grab headlines internationally.

"This year's winners have demonstrated their admirable commitment to keeping our digital assets and data secure, developing increasingly ingenious methods to keep bad actors at bay, and educating the industry on good security practice. We offer our congratulations to them, and extend a thanks to all who entered this year's awards."

The program will return to welcome new submissions in early 2026, to continue recognizing the latest advancements in cybersecurity.

