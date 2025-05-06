Responding To Tariff News In The Nutraceutical Sector

The CEO of TruLife Distribution Reviews the Current Tariff Landscape and Offers an Update on How to Manage the Ever-Changing News

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tariffs have been on everyone's mind in early 2025. On April 5, a flat 10% tariff was imposed on most US imports, with many trade partners receiving higher rates on a case-by-case basis. While these tariffs do influence the nutraceutical industry, TruLife Distribution CEO Brian Gould continues to warn suppliers, buyers, distributors, manufacturers, retailers, and others operating within the multi-billion dollar industry not to overreact to each piece of news that comes across their desk.

In a press release from March , Gould already said, "Everyone is on edge, and I just want to offer a friendly reminder that the tariffs are solely based on the imported costs of goods , not retail or wholesale pricing levels." He added that context and industry are major factors and that tariffs are relatively insignificant in the wider costs of making and distributing nutraceuticals. Yes, they have an impact, but it's not worth stressing over.

Instead, Gould recommends actively resisting caving into the wider panic. "Nothing good comes from a madness of crowds response," he said recently in relation to the ongoing tariff news. "Every day, this situation is changing, and making decisions off the cuff won't help anyone navigate this better. In fact, it'll do the opposite."

Instead, he encourages anyone in nutraceuticals to take a deep breath, step back, and take the time to assess. "Gather your thoughts," said Gould. Talk to your teams and your vendors. Stay in contact with your distribution partners, too. Use their knowledge to understand the impact of things on your brand." He added that this doesn't mean sit still or stay paralyzed.

"Hastiness is your enemy. However, indecision isn't your friend either. Once you have enough data to make an informed decision, you want to act with confidence. Market disruptions like these create just as many opportunities as they do challenges. Every time a competitor acts hastily, it can open up a door for you to make a smarter move. That's why you want an experienced distribution partner as your eyes on the ground."

Gould's team at TruLife Distribution operates in this support function for many health and wellness brands across the United States. The highly experienced group maintains an up-to-date understanding of the tariffs situation and has been able to use that knowledge to help ambitious nutraceutical brands make the right moves in an uncertain economy. For Gould, the goal isn't to survive but to thrive, and that means making smart, optimized decisions at every step, regardless of market conditions. It's a philosophy that has served him and his clients well for decades, and he looks forward to seeing how it continues to do so as the current tariff situation plays out.

About TruLife Distribution

TruLife Distribution is the brainchild of Brian Gould, whose extensive industry knowledge comes from both personal experience and familial expertise stemming from three previous generations of manufacturing and retail distribution professionals. His company has a robust brick-and-mortar distribution network, is run by a team of veteran professionals, and offers a full-service experience that includes sales, marketing, and distribution. Learn more about TruLife Distribution at trulifedist .

TruLife Distribution

(954) 414-0380

[email protected]

SOURCE TruLife Distribution

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED