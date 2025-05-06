Our Home Unveils Pop Secret Ready-To-Eat Popcorn Line At Sweets & Snacks Expo 2025

Latest launch delivers familiar flavor in a new format, plus a preview of upcoming redesigns and new product innovations

BOONTON, N.J., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for some serious snack magic. Our Home , the powerhouse behind beloved snack brands, is headed to the 2025 Sweets & Snacks Expo where it will showcase its diverse portfolio at Booth #2344 , including Pop Secret , Popchips , Good Health , Food Should Taste Good , Sonoma Creamery , ParmCrisps , RW Garcia , YOU NEED THIS , and Real Food From The Ground Up .

Making its show-stopping debut: Pop Secret's Ready-to-Eat Popcorn line, delivering the brand's iconic taste in an all-new ready-to-eat format. Each bite packs the bold, buttery flavor fans love at a value that can't be beat. Expo attendees will be the first to crunch into three crave-worthy flavors-Movie Theater Butter, Homestyle Sea Salt, and Double Cheddar. The new line launches at Sam's Club in June 2025 with Movie Theater Butter, followed by the national rollout in Kroger in August with both Movie Theater Butter and Double Cheddar.

The brand will also unveil an exclusive first look at its upcoming Microwavable Popcorn redesign, launching in July 2025-featuring a fresh new look and the debut of Pop Secret's all-new "Butter Meter." Designed to enhance the shopper experience, the on-pack Butter Meter makes it easier than ever to choose your perfect level of buttery indulgence from Homestyle to Double Butter. With so many microwave options on shelf, the Butter Meter helps consumers confidently answer the question: How bold do you butter?

"The debut of Pop Secret's Ready-to-Eat Popcorn is a major moment-not just for the brand, but for Our Home's mission to create craveable, high-quality snacks for every occasion," said Deb Holt, President of Commercial, Go-To-Market at Our Home . "Pop Secret has always been about bold flavor and buttery nostalgia, and now we're bringing that experience to snack aisles in a new way. It's a natural next step in our commitment to meeting people's snacking needs with convenience, creativity, and the quality they expect from Our Home brands."

Our Home 's booth will also be packed with other snackable innovations across its whole portfolio:



Good Health: Coming to market this June, Good Health is introducing a new generation of Avocado Oil Veggie Stix, Straws, and Chips. As the only brand in the segment to offer veggie snacks made with avocado oil-the fastest-growing culinary oil-Good Health brings better-for-you benefits and family-friendly flavors together in one crunchy bite. Look out for the refreshed packaging, too. Popchips: Like a little kick in the chip-or is sweet more the vibe? No need to choose. Sweet Heat brings both in one crave-worthy bite. This newest flavor in the Popchips lineup starts off with a pop of sweetness, then delivers a slow-building heat that lands like a flavor TKO. Crafted to satisfy consumers seeking bold, complex profiles, Sweet Heat is never fried, contains 50% less fat than traditional chips, and is gluten-free, Non-GMO, and full of flavor.

As snacking continues to evolve, so does Our Home 's commitment to making better-for-you options available everywhere consumers live, shop, and eat. With single-serve snacks driving, Our Home is expanding its footprint in the convenience channel with a growing lineup of on-the-go offerings. Expo attendees are invited to stop by and explore the brand's small-format innovations across its full portfolio-designed to meet the moment wherever snacking happens.

Attendees of the Sweets & Snacks Expo are invited to visit the Our Home booth to view and sample the latest innovations from Pop Secret, Popchips, Good Health, and the broader Our Home snacking portfolio. For more information on Our Home , visit .

About Our Home

Our Home is a leading, independent better-for-you snack platform that provides delicious, wholesome snacks at a great value. Our Home strives to create nourishing snacks that offer a warm and welcoming sense of familiarity to communities, catering to every occasion and satisfying various cravings. This commitment is demonstrated through the company's ownership of production and manufacturing facilities spanning all snack sub-categories, and a portfolio of brands that currently includes Pop Secret , Popchips , Good Health , Food Should Taste Good , Sonoma Creamery , ParmCrisps , RW Garcia , YOU NEED THIS , and Real Food From The Ground Up . For more information on Our Home , visit .

MEDIA CONTACT

Taylor Engert | Madison Roszko

(386) 872-2616

[email protected]



SOURCE Our Home

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED