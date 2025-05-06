Laboratory Equipment Market Size To Hit USD 60.25 Billion By 2032, Fueled By Technological Innovation And Research Demand – SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|US$ 30.9 billion
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 60.25 billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 7.7% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Key Regional Coverage
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)
Segment Analysis
By Product:
General lab equipment's 32% market presence in 2023 is from its unavoidable utility in everyday research and diagnostic practices. Very much still an essential tool across many various domains in both life sciences and chemical research are apparatus like centrifuges, spectrophotometers, shakers, and mixers. A growing number of academic research facilities and diagnostic centers globally continues to fuel demand for this versatile equipment.
On the contrary, molecular spectroscopy instruments are the fastest-growing product category. Spectroscopic techniques are rapidly gaining acceptance since they are precise, obtain information in real time, have minimal sample preparation requirements, and are utilized in environmental monitoring, proteomics studies, and drug quality control.
By End-Use:
The healthcare sector emerged as the leading end-user, holding a dominant revenue share of 42% in 2023. This dominance stems from the widespread integration of laboratory equipment in clinical diagnostics, pathology labs, and hospital-based laboratories. A growing aging population and rising demand for early disease detection further support this trend.
Meanwhile, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The need for high-throughput screening, drug formulation, and stability testing is pushing these industries to invest heavily in modern laboratory infrastructure, including robotic sample handlers and automated liquid handling systems.
For A Detailed Briefing Session with Our Team of Analysts, Connect with Us Now@
Laboratory Equipment Market Segmentation
By Product
- General Support Analytical Clinical Specialty
By End-use
- Research Institutions Veterinary Healthcare Others
Regional Analysis
In 2023, North America dominated the global laboratory equipment market, securing a substantial share of 39%. The region benefits from a well-established healthcare infrastructure, high R&D investments, and a strong presence of leading market players. The U.S., in particular, is witnessing heightened demand due to increased research in genomics and cancer diagnostics.
Asia Pacific is projected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period. Countries like China, India, and South Korea are investing significantly in life sciences research, expanding their pharmaceutical manufacturing base, and improving healthcare services. Government support for medical innovation and the rise of private diagnostic labs will continue to drive market momentum in this region.
Recent Developments in the Laboratory Equipment Market
- January 2023 – Siemens Healthineers inaugurated a laboratory equipment immunoassay R&D center in Swords, Ireland, focusing on innovations for cancer, blood disorders, and infectious disease detection. March 2023 – Thermo Fisher Scientific launched the "Genexus Dx Integrated Sequencer," designed to automate complex lab workflows and improve diagnostic yield. June 2023 – Eppendorf introduced the "Centrifuge 5910 Ri," a high-capacity benchtop centrifuge tailored for cell culture and bioproduction labs.
Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
- Over 65% of laboratories globally reported increased utilization of automated analyzers and general lab equipment due to higher test volumes and faster turnaround requirements. North America led laboratory equipment procurement with a 39% share, followed by Europe at 27%, and Asia Pacific at 22%, reflecting strategic investments in diagnostics and research. The global installed base is expected to increase by over 90% by 2032, with Asia Pacific contributing nearly 40% of new installations due to rapid lab expansions. University and academic institutions accounted for 33% of global lab equipment purchases, while private pharmaceutical companies accounted for 29%, reflecting balanced demand. Approximately 58% of mid-to-large clinical laboratories adopted automation solutions in some capacity, showing a shift towards efficiency-driven workflows.
Buy a Single-User PDF of Laboratory Equipment Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
5.1 Testing and Diagnostic Volume Trends (2020–2023; Forecast to 2032)
5.2 Laboratory Equipment Install Base & Utilization Rate, by Region (2023)
5.3 Healthcare Spending on Laboratory Equipment (2023)
5.4 Regulatory and Quality Compliance Rates (2023)
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Laboratory Equipment Market by Product
8. Laboratory Equipment Market by End-use
9. Regional Analysis
10. Company Profiles
11. Use Cases and Best Practices
12. Conclusion
Related Reports
Portable Analytical Instruments Market Report
Life Science Tools Market Growth
Clinical Laboratory Services Market Share
Medical Device Testing Services Market Report
Laboratory Information Management System Market Size
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment