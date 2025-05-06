DTC, A Codan Company, And Idaho National Laboratory Formalize Collaborative Research Agreement For Secure Mission Critical Communications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ASHBURN, Va., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTC, the company that helps its customers get and stay connected wherever they are, and when it matters most, and the Idaho National Laboratory (INL), a national laboratory focused on energy and national security research, announced a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA).

This CRADA underscores the shared commitment of DTC and INL to advance cutting-edge technologies in secure communications, resilient systems and innovative defense and government applications. Through this partnership, both organizations aim to leverage their unique expertise to address critical challenges in national security and energy resilience.

"Our partnership with INL opens the door to transformative solutions that merge DTC's tactical innovation with INL's renowned research capabilities,” said Paul Sangster, President of DTC .“Together, we are committed to pioneering delivery of solutions that advance and sustain the information advantage for our customers in a rapidly evolving digital battlespace.”

"At INL we are committed to solving complex problems and bridging the gap between research and real-world applications,” said Tom Holschuh, INL Wireless Communications Research Division Director .“Securing global telecommunications technologies is more important than ever. By partnering with DTC, we are confident we can improve secure and reliable communications for critical operations, and we're proud to contribute to advancements that benefit society at large."

The CRADA details collaborative research projects aimed at combining DTC's solutions with INL's Dynamic Spectrum Access technology and will ensure uninterrupted data transmissions even when multiple users are operating on the same frequency. In addition, the CRADA will advance INL's patented WSComm waveforms to enhance each solution's security and prevent communication disruptions during critical operations. These efforts leverage DTC's strong background in delivering critical tactical solutions and INL's deep expertise in communications research, testing and training.

About DTC, a Codan Company

DTC is a global technology company that partners rely on for critical communications wherever they are, and when it matters most. Operating in 150+ countries and with more than 65 years of experience, DTC delivers reliable, regionally tailored solutions and essential support for mission-critical success. These innovative connectivity solutions are designed to enable military, broadcast, law enforcement, uncrewed systems, and commercial markets to thrive in the most austere environments.

Learn more at DTCcodan.com or on LinkedI and X .

About Idaho National Laboratory

Battelle Energy Alliance manages INL for the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Nuclear Energy. INL is the nation's center for nuclear energy research and development and performs research in each of DOE's strategic goal areas: energy, national security, science and the environment. For more information, visit . Follow us on socialmedia: Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and X .

Learn more about WSComm and other INL communications research here .

CONTACT: Christian Sporre DTC: A Codan Company +1 703-554-3935 ...