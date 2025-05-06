Joshua Leroy, Founder Of Leroy Law, PA, Renowned West Palm Beach Criminal Defense Attorney, Celebrates 20 Years Of Legal Excellence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) West Palm Beach, FL, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Joshua LeRoy, a leading criminal defense attorney serving West Palm Beach and greater Palm Beach County, is proud to announce his 20th anniversary of practicing law.



With two decades of courtroom experience, Mr. LeRoy has established a reputation for delivering aggressive and strategic defense across a wide range of criminal matters – as a DUI attorney and criminal lawyer defending felony and misdemeanor charges, drug offenses, domestic violence, and white-collar crimes.



As a trusted name in the South Florida legal community, Joshua LeRoy has represented thousands of clients from the 15th Judicial Circuit to the Florida Supreme Court , providing personalized legal guidance, meticulous case analysis, and relentless courtroom advocacy.



His work has spanned from first-time misdemeanor DUI arrests to complex felony trials, with a focus on protecting the constitutional rights of every client.



“Twenty years ago, I set out to make a real difference in the lives of people facing the most difficult moments of their lives,” said LeRoy.“I'm honored to serve the West Palm Beach community and remain committed to fighting for justice, fairness, and the presumption of innocence in every case.”



Joshua LeRoy is a member of the Florida Bar and practices regularly before the Palm Beach County Criminal Court , defending clients charged by both the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and municipal law enforcement agencies. He is frequently sought out for his deep understanding of Florida criminal statutes, DUI case law, bond hearings, and motion practice.

Mr. LeRoy continues to offer confidential consultations and aggressive defense for clients facing criminal charges in both West Palm Beach and Boca Raton.

LeRoy Law's Office Locations

West Palm Beach – Primary Office

LeRoy Law, PA, 2465 Mercer Ave, 206 West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach – Secondary Office (Appointment Only)

LeRoy Law, PA , 120 S Olive Ave #705, West Palm Beach, FL

Tel: 561.290.2730 Fax: 561.491.9473

Email: ...

Boca Raton Office

Josh LeRoy 1200 North Federal Highway, #200 Boca Raton, FL,Tel: 561.220.0022, Fax:

For those in need of a West Palm Beach criminal lawyer, a DUI attorney in Palm Beach County, or Boca Raton defense counsel, LeRoy Law offers seasoned, effective legal representation backed by two decades of proven results.



To schedule a consultation, call 561.290.2730 (West Palm Beach) or 561.220.0022 (Boca Raton) or visit



