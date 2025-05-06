Arjun Bansal Builds Letter-Writing Platform To Reduce Senior Isolation And Loneliness

LIVINGSTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Arjun Bansal, a junior at Livingston High School is combating social isolation among seniors with On a Brighter Note , a community-driven initiative that fosters connection through handwritten letters from high school students to seniors in care facilities.

First launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, the initiative offers a simple, safe, and personal solution to senior loneliness: heartfelt one-way letters that offer companionship, spread joy, and bridge the generational gap. Witnessing the isolation and loneliness his grandparents experienced during the pandemic lockdowns in India, Bansal saw first-hand how disconnected many seniors are despite today's hyper-connected world. Over 27% of American seniors live alone or in care facilities, where isolation can lead to a decline in mental and emotional well-being, and 61% of seniors in care facilities experience severe loneliness.

Bansal founded On a Brighter Note to address this issue in a safe, accessible, and highly scalable way. He developed a digital platform to streamline student participation and worked closely with senior care facilities to ensure the letter exchange process is safe, age-appropriate, and easy to integrate into their routines. The program protects all parties involved by using a one-way communication model, pre-screening letter content, and prioritizing participant privacy. With no complicated logistics or cost barriers, the program is inclusive, user-friendly, and easy for schools and care centers to adopt.

The platform is fully functional and has already been adopted by two care facilities in New Jersey. Bansal is in the process of expanding across the state and beyond, currently in conversations with senior care centers nationwide.

“Even though I'm still working toward my end goal, it's incredibly rewarding to know that such a small gesture, a simple letter, can have such a big emotional impact,” Bansal said.“Human connection is so important, especially for those who are often overlooked in the growing digital world.”

Looking ahead, Bansal plans to expand the network of participating schools and care centers, develop new platform features, and eventually establish On a Brighter Note as an official nonprofit organization.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

About Arjun Bansal

Arjun Bansal is a junior at Livingston High School and the founder of On a Brighter Note. He is also a varsity tennis player, winter track athlete, and Cycle for Survival participant. Outside of sports, he's a math tutor, avid reader, and National Cyber Scholarship finalist.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Media Contact

Arjun Bansal

On a Brighter Note

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.