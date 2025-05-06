MBRF Concludes Its Participation At ADIBF 2025 With Over 100 Activities

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) concluded its participation in the 34edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF 2025), which was held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from April 26 to May 5. The event witnessed exceptional engagement from visitors and participants. During the ADIBF 2025, MBRF underscored its leading position in the regional knowledge landscape and reaffirmed its continued commitment to supporting creativity and creative individuals, both locally and internationally through a wide range of knowledge-focused activities.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said:“Our participation in ADIBF 2025 aligns with our commitment to attending prominent regional and global knowledge demonstrations. The event served as an ideal platform to highlight our initiatives, reaffirm MBRF's commitment to promoting knowledge development and its sustainability, and help foster a creative society. Furthermore, it opens new avenues for knowledge and intellectual exchange with publishers and key stakeholders in the book industry, as well as exploring potential areas for collaborative efforts.”

Throughout the event, MBRF held over 100 diverse activities, including discussion sessions, forums, and talks under its flagship initiatives, including 'Knowledge Lounge,' 'KnowTalks,' 'Digital Knowledge Hub,' 'Bil Arabi,' and the 'Dubai International Program for Writing.' These events featured a selected group of intellectuals, authors, and experts, who shared their experiences with the audience. Prominent figures attending the event included His Excellency Dr. Sultan Alneyadi, Minister of State for Youth, and His Excellency Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai.

In addition, MBRF released new publications, such as research papers, novels, and studies in cultural heritage. While the research papers examined the civilizational influence of Islamic culture, the novels used masterful storytelling techniques to address in-depth humanitarian issues. Furthermore, it introduced edited linguistic publications that promote specialized scientific research and raise the Arabic language's academic standing.