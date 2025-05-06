HOME INTRODUCES LA REINA: THE FIRST SHOE BUILT FOR WOMEN IN MORTGAGE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) La Reina blends bold design with powerful details. Designed in partnership with AliveShoes and manufactured in Le Marche, Italy, each pair features a metallic gold sole, honoring Hispanic and Latino culture while offering modern queens a crown that needs no adjusting. Designed to inspire confidence in every step, La Reina celebrates the deal-closers, the entrepreneurs and the miracle makers who make homeownership possible for millions of Americans.

"Launching during Mother's Day week, La Reina will continue celebrating these extraordinary women throughout the year."

"It has always been my vision to marry culture and cause," said Rogelio Goertzen II, founder and CEO of HOME. "As a son, brother and advocate for extraordinary women, I am proud to honor those who shape our families, industries and futures. La Reina celebrates them by finally offering a shoe to match all the hats they wear, inspiring strength and confidence with every step Inspired by global voices like Bad Bunny, who use their platforms to push culture forward, we are shining a light on these powerful forces and giving them the recognition they deserve. Launching during Mother's Day week, La Reina will continue celebrating them throughout the year."

La Reina is available now in limited quantities at .

ABOUT HOME

The Hispanic Organization of Mortgage Experts (HOME) is a nonprofit dedicated to breaking down barriers to homeownership for Hispanic and Latinx Americans. From financial education to industry advocacy, HOME empowers mortgage professionals with the resources needed to serve this fast-growing market. For more information on available resources or how to get involved, visit .

