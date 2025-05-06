Neurocrine Biosciences And Carnie Wilson Team Up To Launch Connecting With Carnietm Awareness Campaign For People With Tardive Dyskinesia

MENAFN - PR Newswire) ConnectING with Carnie raises awareness of tardive dyskinesia (TD) and encourages individuals to stand up to stigma, speak openly about their symptoms without fear or embarrassment and seek diagnosis and treatment. Driven by her personal and family experiences with mental health challenges, Carnie is using her voice to empower those impacted by mental illness and TD to take action. Through the campaign, she's connecting with individuals and care partners who share their lived experiences with mental illness and TD. This includes discussions about INGREZZA(valbenazine) capsules for the treatment of TD in adults.The ultimate aim is to encourage people living with TD to seek the help they deserve.

"Mental health is a topic close to my heart, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to partner with Neurocrine Biosciences to spread hope and positivity by sharing stories, connecting with individuals in the mental health community and encouraging those experiencing uncontrollable movements to speak with their healthcare provider about appropriate treatment," Carnie said. "I've seen the difference that seeking support and treatment can make, and I want people who may be struggling with tardive dyskinesia to know they do not need to suffer in silence."

Although Carnie does not have TD, she is committed to advocating for those with the condition. She has been inspired by conversations with mental health advocacy leaders regarding TD and its impact, in addition to individuals living with TD, their care partners and healthcare professionals who have shared experiences and success stories regarding treatment with INGREZZA. Videos featuring interviews of some of these conversations, along with resources for people living with TD, will be available on ConnectingWithCarnie .

"We are moved by Carnie's passion to be a guiding voice for people impacted by TD, recognizing that even mild uncontrolled movements can significantly impact everyday activities, personal well-being and interactions with others," said Eric Benevich, Chief Commercial Officer, Neurocrine Biosciences. "Our goal for ConnectING with Carnie is to reduce stigma, increase understanding and encourage individuals with involuntary movements to consult a healthcare provider for appropriate diagnosis and treatment options, such as INGREZZA."

About ConnectING with Carnie TM

ConnectING with CarnieTM is a multimedia awareness campaign in partnership with Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and mental health advocate, Carnie Wilson. The campaign aims to raise awareness of tardive dyskinesia (TD), combat stigma, promote diagnosis and empower patients to self-advocate and explore treatment options, including INGREZZA® (valbenazine) capsules, an FDA-approved TD treatment for adults. Carnie Wilson is an advocate for those living with mental health conditions and TD. Carnie Wilson is a paid spokesperson for INGREZZA/Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. She is not diagnosed with TD and does not take INGREZZA. To learn more about the campaign, visit ConnectingWithCarnie .

About Tardive Dyskinesia

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is a movement disorder that is characterized by uncontrolled, abnormal and repetitive movements of the face, torso and/or other body parts, which may be disruptive and negatively impact patients. The condition is associated with taking certain kinds of mental health medicines (antipsychotics) that help control dopamine receptors in the brain. Taking antipsychotics commonly prescribed to treat mental illnesses such as major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder and other prescription medicines (metoclopramide and prochlorperazine) used to treat gastrointestinal disorders are associated with TD. In patients with TD, these treatments are thought to result in irregular dopamine signaling in a region of the brain that controls movement. The symptoms of TD can be mild to severe and are often persistent and irreversible. TD is estimated to affect at least 800,000 adults in the U.S.

About INGREZZA® (valbenazine) Capsules and INGREZZA® SPRINKLE (valbenazine) Capsules

INGREZZA is a selective vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of adults with tardive dyskinesia and the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease (HD). Only INGREZZA offers a therapeutic dose from day one with no required titration.

INGREZZA, developed by Neurocrine Biosciences, selectively inhibits VMAT2 with no appreciable binding affinity for VMAT1, dopaminergic (including D2), serotonergic, adrenergic, histaminergic or muscarinic receptors. While the specific way INGREZZA works to treat TD and HD chorea is not fully understood, INGREZZA is unique in that it selectively and specifically targets VMAT2 to inhibit the release of dopamine, a chemical in the brain that helps control movement. INGREZZA is believed to reduce extra dopamine signaling, which may lead to fewer uncontrollable movements.

INGREZZA is proven across the widest range of patients. It is always one capsule, once daily and can be taken together with most stable mental health regimens such as antipsychotics or antidepressants. Only INGREZZA offers the benefit of a sprinkle formulation, INGREZZA SPRINKLE, for those who experience dysphagia, have difficulty swallowing or prefer not to swallow a pill. INGREZZA and INGREZZA SPRINKLE dosages approved for use are 40 mg, 60 mg and 80 mg capsules.

Important Information

Approved Uses

INGREZZA® (valbenazine) capsules or INGREZZA® SPRINKLE (valbenazine) capsules are prescription medicines used to treat adults with:



movements in the face, tongue, or other body parts that cannot be controlled (tardive dyskinesia). involuntary movements (chorea) of Huntington's disease. INGREZZA or INGREZZA SPRINKLE do not cure the cause of involuntary movements, and do not treat other symptoms of Huntington's disease, such as problems with thinking or emotions.

It is not known if INGREZZA or INGREZZA SPRINKLE is safe and effective in children.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

INGREZZA or INGREZZA SPRINKLE can cause serious side effects in people with Huntington's disease, including: depression, suicidal thoughts, or suicidal actions. Tell your healthcare provider before you start taking INGREZZA or INGREZZA SPRINKLE if you have Huntington's disease and are depressed (have untreated depression or depression that is not well controlled by medicine) or have suicidal thoughts. Pay close attention to any changes, especially sudden changes, in mood, behaviors, thoughts, or feelings. This is especially important when INGREZZA or INGREZZA SPRINKLE is started and when the dose is changed. Call your healthcare provider right away if you become depressed, have unusual changes in mood or behavior, or have thoughts of hurting yourself.

Do not take INGREZZA or INGREZZA SPRINKLE if you:

are allergic to valbenazine, or any of the ingredients in INGREZZA or INGREZZA SPRINKLE.

INGREZZA or INGREZZA SPRINKLE can cause serious side effects, including:



Allergic reactions. Allergic reactions, including an allergic reaction that causes sudden swelling called angioedema, can happen after taking the first dose or after many doses of INGREZZA or INGREZZA SPRINKLE. Signs and symptoms of allergic reactions and angioedema include: trouble breathing or shortness of breath, swelling of your face, lips, eyelids, tongue, or throat, or other areas of your skin, trouble with swallowing, or rash, including raised, itchy red areas on your skin (hives). Swelling in the throat can be life-threatening and can lead to death. Stop taking INGREZZA or INGREZZA SPRINKLE and go to the nearest emergency room right away if you develop these signs and symptoms of allergic reactions and angioedema.

Sleepiness and tiredness that could cause slow reaction times (somnolence and sedation). Do not drive a car or operate dangerous machinery until you know how INGREZZA or INGREZZA SPRINKLE affects you. Drinking alcohol and taking other medicines may also cause sleepiness during treatment with INGREZZA or INGREZZA SPRINKLE.

Heart rhythm problems (QT prolongation). INGREZZA or INGREZZA SPRINKLE may cause a heart rhythm problem known as QT prolongation. You have a higher chance of getting QT prolongation if you also take certain other medicines during treatment with INGREZZA or INGREZZA SPRINKLE. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of QT prolongation, including: fast, slow, or irregular heartbeat (heart palpitations), shortness of breath, dizziness or lightheadedness, or fainting or feeling like you are going to faint.

Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome (NMS). NMS is a serious condition that can lead to death. Call a healthcare provider right away or go to the nearest emergency room if you develop these symptoms and they do not have another obvious cause: high fever, stiff muscles, problems thinking, irregular pulse or blood pressure, increased sweating, or very fast or uneven heartbeat. Parkinson-like symptoms. Symptoms include: body stiffness, drooling, trouble moving or walking, trouble keeping your balance, shaking (tremors), or falls.

Before taking INGREZZA or INGREZZA SPRINKLE, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions including if you: have liver or heart problems, are pregnant or plan to become pregnant, or are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Make sure you tell all of your healthcare providers that you are taking INGREZZA or INGREZZA SPRINKLE. Taking INGREZZA or INGREZZA SPRINKLE with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Especially tell your healthcare provider if you: take digoxin or take or have taken a monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI) medicine. You should not take INGREZZA or INGREZZA SPRINKLE if you are taking, or have stopped taking, a MAOI within the last 14 days.

The most common side effects of INGREZZA or INGREZZA SPRINKLE in people with tardive dyskinesia are sleepiness and tiredness.

The most common side effects of INGREZZA or INGREZZA SPRINKLE in people with chorea associated with Huntington's disease include sleepiness and tiredness, raised itchy red areas on your skin (hives), rash, and trouble getting to sleep or staying asleep.

These are not all of the possible side effects of INGREZZA or INGREZZA SPRINKLE. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit MedWatch at or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Dosage Forms and Strengths: INGREZZA and INGREZZA SPRINKLE are available in 40 mg, 60 mg, and 80 mg capsules.

Please see full Prescribing Information , including Boxed Warning, and Medication Guide .

About Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences is a leading neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company with a simple purpose: to relieve suffering for people with great needs. We are dedicated to discovering and developing life-changing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company's diverse portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, chorea associated with Huntington's disease, classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia, endometriosis* and uterine fibroids,* as well as a robust pipeline including multiple compounds in mid- to late-phase clinical development across our core therapeutic areas. For three decades, we have applied our unique insight into neuroscience and the interconnections between brain and body systems to treat complex conditions. We relentlessly pursue medicines to ease the burden of debilitating diseases and disorders because you deserve brave science. For more information, visit neurocrine , and follow the company on LinkedIn , X and Facebook . (*in collaboration with AbbVie)

The NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES Logo, NEUROCRINE, YOU DESERVE BRAVE SCIENCE and INGREZZA are registered trademarks of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. ConnectING with Carnie is a trademark of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts, this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential benefits to be derived from INGREZZA, the value INGREZZA may bring to patients, and the Company's plans to encourage awareness that may help address the needs of people living with tardive dyskinesia (TD). Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: whether the Company can successfully encourage awareness of people living with TD, risks and uncertainties associated with Neurocrine Biosciences' business and finances in general, as well as risks and uncertainties associated with the commercialization of INGREZZA; whether INGREZZA receives adequate reimbursement from third-party payors; risks and uncertainties relating to competitive products and technological changes that may limit demand for INGREZZA; risks associated with the Company's dependence on third parties for development and manufacturing activities related to INGREZZA, and the ability of the Company to manage these third parties; risks that additional regulatory submissions for INGREZZA or other product candidates may not occur or be submitted in a timely manner; risks that the FDA or other regulatory authorities may make adverse decisions regarding INGREZZA; risks that post-approval INGREZZA commitments or requirements may be delayed; risks that INGREZZA may be precluded from commercialization by the proprietary or regulatory rights of third parties, or have unintended side effects, adverse reactions or incidents of misuse; and other risks described in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Neurocrine Biosciences disclaims any obligation to update the statements contained in this press release after the date hereof other than required by law.

REFERENCE

1. INGREZZA capsules [package insert]. San Diego, CA: Neurocrine Biosciences; 2024.

© 2025 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CP-VBZ-US-4236 05/2025

