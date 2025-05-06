Grace Hill Announces Strategic Acquisition Of Hellodata

Addition Will Amplify Resident-Oriented Products, Data and Services for Real Estate

IRVING, Texas, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Hill , a leading provider of technology-enabled performance solutions for the real estate industry, today announced the acquisition of HelloData , the leader in AI-driven market analysis solutions for multifamily owners and operators. The addition of HelloData enables Grace Hill to expand and enhance data-driven, essential analysis tools the company currently delivers to its customers.

The multifamily industry is entering a period of improved market conditions, according to an April 2025 survey by the National Multifamily Housing Council. However, the possibility of increased unemployment and inflation has introduced uncertainty into the rental housing market. These factors make it more crucial than ever for owners and operators to have actionable data for making sound business decisions. The addition of HelloData to the Grace Hill family provides greater insights into multifamily markets, helping real estate professionals effectively navigate these challenges.

"We are committed to providing technology that enhances team performance and achieves superior results for individuals, properties and companies," stated Kendall Pretzer, CEO of Grace Hill. "Adding the HelloData solution into our portfolio allows our customers to tackle their most significant challenges with intelligent, data-informed tools. This acquisition enables us to utilize the strengths of both companies, and we believe that together, we will be more precise and nimble to the changing demands of multifamily."

HelloData AI automates multifamily market analyses to provide leading insights into rents, concessions and amenities, drawing on publicly sourced data from over 35 million units across 5 million properties nationwide. The platform caters to a diverse and rapidly expanding customer base, including property managers, owners, developers and brokers, through its user interface and APIs.

"HelloData's success comes from our strong focus on customers, reflecting a philosophy that aligns perfectly with Grace Hill's mission and values," Marc Rutzen, Co-Founder of HelloData and Grace Hill EVP, said. "Together, we are dedicated to enhancing operational efficiency industry-wide. By merging our comprehensive market insights and asset performance tracking with Grace Hill's performance solutions, we'll give multifamily teams the clarity to move faster, operate smarter and deliver an even better experience to the residents they serve."

The tools that the HelloData acquisition brings to Grace Hill include:



Automated Multifamily Market Analysis : Delivers in-depth data and insights into market trends, including consistent updates on rent, availability and leasing activity, helping clients understand market dynamics and improve leasing performance.

Financial Analysis : Trained on public financial reporting data from thousands of properties, this feature instantly underwrites Year 1 performance for any multifamily asset with only a property name or address. Utilizing results, a comprehensive pro forma is generated, including detailed cash-flow forecasts and a private-equity waterfall model. Leasing Optimization : Converts millions of public data points into daily insights on leasing strategies, concessions and competitive positioning. Communities use it to fine-tune strategies in real-time, boosting occupancy and optimizing performance, with all insights 100% derived from publicly available data.

Software Equity Group (SEG) served as the exclusive advisor to HelloData on the transaction. Daniel Bowen, Principal at SEG, commented, "It was a pleasure to advise HelloData on this milestone. With over 50 transactions in proptech, we've developed a deep understanding of the sector and recognize the impact this collaboration will have on the multifamily space. Grace Hill's acquisition of HelloData creates a compelling 360-degree platform that will equip real estate professionals with timely intelligence needed to survey the market, enhance operations, improve decision-making and elevate resident experiences at scale."

About Grace Hill

Grace Hill provides technology-enabled performance solutions designed to help owners and operators of real estate properties enhance property performance, mitigate operating risk and cultivate top talent. Its industry-leading solutions, which encompass policy, training, assessment, surveys, benchmarking and data-driven insights, are supported by years of real estate experience, extensive service-level expertise and outstanding customer support. Additionally, Grace Hill offers cutting-edge marketing solutions, such as video tours and reputation management, to improve property visibility and engagement. Today, over 500,000 real estate professionals from more than 2,800 companies depend on talent performance solutions from Grace Hill.

