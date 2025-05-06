Technomile Achieves Partnership Validation On The AWS Partner Network (APN) And Its Technomile Platform Attains AWS Qualified Software Certification

Validation demonstrates that TechnoMile meets AWS's rigorous standards for security, reliability, and performance

TYSONS, Va., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TechnoMile , a leading provider of transformative, AI-enabled cloud solutions that empower companies to find, pursue, win, and retain more business with the government from go-to-market through contract closeout, today announced that its TechnoMile platform has been recognized as Qualified Software by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and TechnoMile has been validated as an AWS Partner in the Software Path. This validation was obtained after the company completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR). TechnoMile's validation as a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN) demonstrates its technical proficiency and success in delivering projects to end customers.

"TechnoMile is proud to achieve AWS partnership validation" said Aaron Tate, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at TechnoMile. "Our team is committed to delivering superior value to government contractors through our industry-specific software and platform technology. AWS's proven, reliable, scalable, and secure cloud services are a natural complement to TechnoMile solutions, enabling federal vendors to achieve their technology goals, meet highly stringent security requirements, and successfully support their customers' missions."

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global community of partners that provides programs, expertise, and resources to create, promote, and sell offerings for customers. Together, partners and AWS can deliver innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, win business, and deliver value to our joint customers.

TechnoMile provides a secure, AI-enabled cloud platform that is purpose-built to help companies navigate the unique complexities of government sales and rapidly scale. The company's Growth Suite enables efficient, collaborative business development and capture processes and delivers actionable opportunity and contact intelligence, helping clients win more contracts – on average, boosting win rates by 11 percent. TechnoMile Contracts Suite is a vertical-specific Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) solution that streamlines and automates management of prime contracts, subcontracts, and other commercial agreements on a single platform, resulting in more cost-effective contract administration, improved compliance and delivery to customers, and enhanced visibility into risk.

About TechnoMile

From go-to-market to contract closeout, TechnoMile provides transformative, AI-enabled cloud solutions that empower companies to find, pursue, win, and retain more business with the government. Using TechnoMile's best-in-class cloud platform, companies optimize BD and capture processes, source market and contact intelligence, automate and de-risk the contract lifecycle, foster stronger relationships with partners/suppliers, and gain an information advantage that elevates enterprise performance. TechnoMile serves more than 250 clients ranging from growing small businesses, to mid-market organizations, to Fortune 500 companies, including over half of the top 10 federal defense contractors and 70 percent of the top 10 IT government contractors. For more information about TechnoMile, visit technomile or follow us at linkedin/company/technomile .

TechnoMile Media Contact:

Shayne Forsyth, VP of Marketing

[email protected]

(832) 215-5692

SOURCE TechnoMile

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED