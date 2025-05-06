Digital Marketplace Eneba Hits 100,000 Products Milestone, Continues Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading digital entertainment marketplace Eneba has zoomed past a major milestone,. Since its 2018 launch, the digital platform has evolved into a gaming powerhouse, serving a wide range of digital products to over

Eneba's meteoric rise in the highly competitive games industry is no accident – it results from a strategy rooted in a deep understanding of gamers' needs.

Building A Universe For Gamers

This milestone represents more than just inventory growth. Eneba's vast catalog includes blockbuster AAA titles, the best indie games, essential gamer-centric products like Steam gift cards , subscriptions, in-game currencies, and a range of non-gaming gift cards and mobile top-ups.

The platform has created a seamless shopping experience that caters to the shopping habits of every type of gamer , whether they're hunting for game deals, looking to save on their favorite streaming services, or buying discount vouchers for food delivery platforms.

With diverse product categories, each offering discounted rates, Eneba gives an engaged gaming audience more and more reasons to stay.

Diversification: The Secret to Resilience

The marketplace's diverse offering isn't just about convenience – it's a strategic advantage. As the gaming industry fluctuates, the start-up's broad selection of digital products has helped it maintain steady demand across all major platforms and regions.

The numbers speak for themselves: with 80% of Eneba's users returning for their next purchase , the platform's combination of competitive pricing, security, and trust has won out in gaming communities. With over 100,000 products , record daily sales, and a diversified catalog, Eneba is thriving where others are contracting.

Vision for Limitless Growth

Looking ahead, Eneba continues to build on its foundation of security, user experience, and community-driven innovation. The company is expanding its partnerships, enhancing its platform with innovative features, and strengthening its position in the mobile gaming space .

From eliminating security issues to streamlining global payment systems, Eneba is reshaping digital marketplace standards with speed, transparency, and security.

About Eneba

