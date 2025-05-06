Senergy Power Solutions - Formerly Solar Stik®: Same Mission, Stronger Message

- Jim Caley, Director of Operational Energy for the Department of the NavyST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Solar Stik, a trusted provider of hybrid power solutions for mission-critical operations, is proud to announce its new name: Senergy Power Solutions.This transformation marks more than a name change-it signals a solidified commitment to supporting warfighters and remote operators at the edge of possibility, where every watt of power, every drop of fuel, and every second of uptime can mean the difference between life and death.Senergy Power Solutions sits at the intersection of operational and tactical energy-delivering scalable, field-ready systems that directly address the modern challenge of contested logistics-the complex reality of getting power, water, fuel, and food to the edge. In today's evolving conflict landscape, future wars will not be fought like the ones before them. Assumptions of steady supply lines and reliable resourcing have become a thing of the past; the new battlefield is dynamic, dispersed, and unpredictable.As Jim Caley, Director of Operational Energy for the Department of the Navy, powerfully stated:“The cost of fuel is lives.” Senergy's technologies are designed to reduce that cost. By minimizing fuel consumption and logistical drag, our systems increase mission reach, enhance energy independence, and amplify warfighter lethality-ensuring that soldiers can go farther, stay longer, and operate with confidence in the world's harshest battle conditions.Why We're RebrandingWhile our technology remains consistent and proven in the field, our brand identity needed to evolve to more accurately reflect who we are and what we deliver. Though solar panels remain a component in some of our systems when appropriate, we have never been solar panel manufacturers. Our expertise lies in designing and deploying hybridized portable, modular, and mobile power systems that meet the demands of the most remote, high-stakes missions.Over time, the name“Solar” became increasingly associated with civilian renewable energy efforts that don't align with our mission. The name Senergy Power Solutions better captures our role in supporting operational energy and tactical energy requirements-providing rugged, mission-critical systems built to thrive in the harshest, most contested environments.What Stays the SameWhile our name is evolving, our ownership, team, and core mission remain the same. Senergy Power Solutions is a registered DBA (Doing Business As) of Solar Stik, Inc. Our federal registrations, certifications-including our proud Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) designation-and legal entity status are unchanged.We remain committed to making a life-saving impact. Our passionate team continues to lead with integrity, delivering American-made solutions rooted in technical excellence and real-world experience. We've always believed in the power of purpose-driven design and the importance of reviving American manufacturing-and that commitment will never change.What's NewThis rebrand brings with it a bold new identity and a clearer message-one that speaks directly to our core customers navigating the demands of modern operations. We're putting a renewed emphasis on energy autonomy, system integration, and power management-because these aren't just technical capabilities, they are strategic advantages in environments where every resource counts and every moment matters.The Broader ContextWith increasing pressure on federal contracting and shifts in procurement landscapes, this rebrand marks a proactive investment in our future-our agility, our partnerships, and our mission. When things feel uncertain, Senergy Power Solutions brings what matters most: trust, expertise, and a steady hand.Looking AheadWe invite our partners, allies, and customers to join us on this journey of growth. Together, we'll shape the future of energy at the edge. Stay connected with us on social media and keep an eye on our upcoming website for updates, new innovations, and insights into the next generation of tactical and operational energy.Our new website, , currently redirects to our original Solar Stik site as we complete the brand transition-thank you for your patience during this exciting update.About Senergy Power SolutionsSenergy Power Solutions (formerly Solar Stik, Inc.) is a certified Women-Owned Small Business and a trusted provider of rugged, hybridized energy systems for military and mission-critical applications. Our modular, portable, and autonomous power systems are engineered to meet the demands of contested logistics, enabling critical operations at the tactical edge. With over two decades of field-proven performance and a relentless focus on energy innovation, Senergy delivers power where and when it matters most-saving lives through smart, sustainable energy solutions.

