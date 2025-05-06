Shingles Vaccine Can Protect Heart Health Up To 8 Years: Study

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) People who are given a vaccine for shingles -- zoster vaccine -- have a 23 per cent lower risk of cardiovascular events, including stroke, heart failure, and coronary heart disease, according to a study of more than a million people.

The live zoster vaccine contains a weakened form of the varicella-zoster virus that causes shingles.

Shingles is a viral infection that causes a painful rash. It has also been linked to a higher risk of heart problems.

The condition can lead to serious complications, especially in older adults and those with weak immune systems.

The study showed that protective effect of the vaccine lasts for up to eight years and is particularly pronounced for men, people under the age of 60, and those with unhealthy lifestyles, such as smoking, drinking alcohol, and being inactive.

"Our study suggests that the shingles vaccine may help lower the risk of heart disease, even in people without known risk factors. This means that vaccination could offer health benefits beyond preventing shingles," said Professor Dong Keon Yon from the Kyung Hee University College of Medicine in Seoul, South Korea.

The study included 1,271,922 people aged 50 or older living in South Korea.

The findings showed that among people who received the vaccine, there was a 23 per cent lower risk of cardiovascular events overall, with a 26 per cent lower risk of major cardiovascular events (a stroke, heart attack, or death from heart disease), a 26 per cent lower risk of heart failure and a 22 per cent lower risk of coronary heart disease.

Yon explained that shingles infection can damage blood vessels, and cause inflammation and clot formation that can lead to heart disease. But vaccination may lower these risks.

“Our study found stronger benefits in younger people, probably due to a better immune response, and in men, possibly due to differences in vaccine effectiveness,” the researcher said.

Previous research shows that, without vaccination, about 30 per cent of people may develop shingles in their lifetime.