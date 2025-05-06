Your Art On The World's Tallest Canvas: Emaar Launches AED 100,000 Design Competition

The submission window is open from 6 to 26 May

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 2025: Emaar is excited to launch a unique invitation to local talents and UAE residents to design a projection for the world- renowned Burj Khalifa. The winning design will be brought to life on the iconic façade of Burj Khalifa, with the designer receiving a grand prize of AED100,000. Entries will be accepted from 6 to 26 May 2025, providing artists, designers, and creatives a chance to leave their mark on one of the world's most celebrated landmarks and share their vision with a global audience.

Participants are invited to submit original projection videos and animations that capture the spirit of innovation, creativity, and the vibrant culture of Dubai. Submissions should showcase dynamic visual content with a duration of three minutes and must comply with specific technical requirements to ensure seamless integration with Burj Khalifa's advanced projection system. A detailed set of technical specifications - including resolution, format, and mapping guidelines - as well as the full terms and conditions, can be found at .

Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar, said:“At Emaar, we believe that talent knows no boundaries. Burj Khalifa stands not only as a symbol of human achievement but also as a canvas for creativity and innovation - open to everyone with a talent to share. Through initiatives like this, we reaffirm our commitment to nurturing creativity and providing a platform where ideas can reach new heights. We are proud to open our doors to every dreamer, artist, and innovator, offering them the opportunity to contribute to our collective story of achievement.”

The winning designer will not only receive a cash prize of AED 100,000 but will also have their work displayed on Burj Khalifa, offering unparallelled global exposure. This is a rare opportunity for emerging and established talents to showcase their creativity on an unprecedented scale, inspiring millions of people across the world.

Submissions must be sent to ..., accompanied by a short concept description explaining the inspiration and story behind the design.

Emaar invites all creatives based in the UAE to be part of this exceptional moment and bring their artistic vision to life on the world's tallest canvas.

About Emaar Properties:

Emaar Properties PJSC, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, is a global property developer and provider of premium lifestyles, with a significant presence in the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. One of the world's largest real estate companies, Emaar has a land bank of ~1.7 billion sq. ft. in the UAE and key international markets.

With a proven track-record in delivery, Emaar has delivered over 118,400 residential units in Dubai and other global markets since 2002. Emaar has strong recurring revenue-generating assets with approx. 1.4 million sq. mtr. of leasing revenue-generating assets and 38 hotels and resorts with around 9,200 keys (includes owned as well as managed hotels). Today, 34 percent of Emaar's revenue is from its shopping malls, hospitality, leisure, entertainment, commercial leasing, and international businesses.

Burj Khalifa, a global icon, Dubai Mall, the world's most-visited retail and lifestyle destination, and Dubai Fountain, the world's largest performing fountain, are among Emaar's trophy destinations.