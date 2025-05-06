Inmode Granted Injunction Against Counterfeit Sales Of Morpheus8 Radio Frequency Microneedling Devices And Needle Cartridges

IRVINE, Calif., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD ), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, reports that the US District Court for the Central District of California granted InMode's motion for default judgment against the DHGate sellers and awarded InMode a permanent injunction and damages for the defendants' sales and promotion of counterfeit goods.

The Court's decision aims to protect safety and uphold InMode's trademark rights. The injunction includes freezing the assets and halting the listings of the sellers involved in the counterfeit trade. The ruling favors InMode on all claims (trademark infringement, false designation of origin, and California unfair competition), and (1) granted a permanent injunction enjoining the sellers from infringing upon the MORPHEUS® and INMODE® trademarks, and (2) awarded InMode damages per defendant.

"InMode maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards fraudulent business practices including counterfeit goods and for any platforms or sellers who are using, selling, or distributing false products," says Moshe Mizrahy, CEO of InMode. "We are committed to public safety and will continue to protect consumers from potential harm caused by unauthorized Morpheus8 devices."

InMode has established a Verified Provider Program for Morpheus8, allowing certified clinics to showcase their authenticity and confirm they use genuine Morpheus8 technology. This initiative helps patients identify safe, authorized providers committed to delivering trusted InMode results.

Patients in the United States of America and Canada seeking top-quality care from an authorized InMode provider using a trademarked Morpheus8 device can visit the Find a Provider tool at .

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode and its wide array of medical technologies, visit .

Press Contact:

Behrman Cesa Communications

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

MS-IR LLC

Miri Segal – Scharia

[email protected]

Tel: 917-607-8654

