First Sentier Investors Appoints Ashley Conn As Chief Financial And Strategy Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SYDNEY, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global investment manager, First Sentier Investors, today announced the appointment of Ashley Conn as Chief Financial and Strategy Officer. Conn will join in late May. Conn who will be based in Sydney is a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in finance and investment banking, bringing over 25 years of experience to First Sentier Investors. Conn joins First Sentier Investors from Super Retail Group Ltd, where he served as the Interim General Manager of Group Finance and prior to that was the CFO at ASX listed McMillan Shakespeare Ltd and CSG Ltd. Conn's career in investment banking included roles at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, specializing in mergers and acquisitions as well as debt and equity capital raisings. He is a member of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand and holds an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Mark Steinberg, CEO of First Sentier Investors, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Ashley to our executive team. His extensive experience and strategic advisory roles will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth and deliver value to our stakeholders. Ashley's proven track record in finance and investment banking will be instrumental in guiding our organization's financial strategy and operations." Conn's appointment is a significant step for First Sentier Investors as his leadership and expertise will play a crucial role in achieving the company's strategic priorities and fostering a culture of collaboration across the business. Conn succeeds Noel O'Brien who served as Interim Chief Financial and Strategy Officer following Suzanne Evans' departure earlier this year.

Stephen Sobey Media Relations E: [email protected] M: +447836631776 +44 20 7332 6883 Margaret Kirch Cohen

Partner, Newton Park PR

E:[email protected] M: +1 847-507-2229

About First Sentier Investors

First Sentier Investors is a global asset management group focused on providing high quality, differentiated and relevant investment capabilities to deliver exceptional investment performance for our clients. Today, across the First Sentier Investors Group, we manage US$129.7 billion* in assets across global and regional equities, cash and fixed income, infrastructure and property, and alternative credit.

We are home to investment teams and brands such as AlbaCore Capital Group , FSSA Investment Managers , Igneo Infrastructure Partners , RQI Investors , and Stewart Investors . All investment teams operate with discrete investment autonomy, according to their investment philosophies and based on responsible investment principles.

Our organization was acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc in August 2019. We operate as a standalone global investment management business with offices across Europe, the Americas, and Asia Pacific.

We are a globally Certified B Corporation and signatory to the UK Stewardship Code.

*N.B. First Sentier Investors' gross AUM, inclusive of associated strategic partnership with AlbaCore Capital Group, as of 31 March 2025.

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,500 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has about 170,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.

