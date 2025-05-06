Genesis Prize Cofounder Stan Polovets Meets Cuban Jewish Leaders, Praises Community's Resilience

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The visit underscores the Foundation's commitment to strengthening Jewish life in Latin America and comes as the island continues to face widespread economic hardship. During the meeting at the synagogue, conducted largely in darkness due to rolling blackouts, participants relied on the glow of cell phones for light.

"The resilience of this small but proud community, numbering less than one thousand people, is deeply inspiring," said Polovets. "Despite immense problems caused by economic mismanagement by the Communist government – exacerbated by the U.S. embargo imposed over 60 years ago – the Jewish identity of Cuban Jews shines brightly, and quite literally, in the dark."

Polovets noted that religious life is flourishing in Cuba and that there is almost no antisemitism in the country. "Unlike every other Jewish community I've visited worldwide – including in the United States – there are no guards in front of the synagogue," Polovets said.

Polovets emphasized the Genesis Prize Foundation's commitment to working with the Jews of Latin America and deepening ties of Latin American countries with Israel in honor of Argentinian President Javier Milei, the 2025 Genesis Prize laureate.

"President Milei was selected for his unwavering support for the Jewish people and the State of Israel," Polovets said. "His commitment to moving Argentina's embassy to Jerusalem, his determination to bring to justice those responsible for the AMIA and Israeli Embassy bombings, and a reversal of votes in the United Nations from anti-Israel to pro-Israel represent a historic shift in Latin American leadership. We want to see other Latin American countries follow President Milei's example."

Polovets complimented the Cuban Jewish community on its courage and willingness to stand up for Israel. Unlike many other Jewish organizations in Latin America which refrained from public statements after October 7, the Cuban Jewish community strongly rejected the anti-Israel rhetoric of their government. After Cuban authorities placed the blame on Israel following the October 7 massacre, the Cuban Jewish community released a public statement saying, "Justifying [Hamas'] reprehensible acts of crime and savagery' [on October 7] is unacceptable."

The Jewish presence in Cuba dates back to the 16th century with conversos arriving alongside Spanish explorers. In the 20th century, the community flourished, peaking at over 15,000 before the 1959 Revolution prompted mass emigration. Today, Cuba's tiny Jewish community is struggling and depends on support from global organizations like the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC).

"The Genesis Prize Foundation recognizes the incredible perseverance of Cuban Jewry," Polovets said. "Their story is a testament to the enduring spirit of the Jewish people. It is important that private foundations and donors join the JDC in ensuring the survival of this resilient and unique community."

Stan Polovets is a global business leader and philanthropist, best known as Cofounder and Chairman of the Genesis Prize Foundation.

