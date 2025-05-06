Influencers Inspire Positive Change For 4 In 10 Americans - Up 24% Since 2022



60% of Gen Z and Millennials say social media influencers inspire them to make positive life changes.

47% of Gen Z get their information about personal wellness products on social media. 20% of US consumers turn to social media as a trusted source for health advice.

CHICAGO, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Mintel research reveals that four in ten (41%) US consumers agree that social media influencers inspire them to make positive life changes, a 24% increase from 2022 (33%). This rises to 60% among both Gen Z (adults ages 18-28) and Millennials (ages 29-45). Mintel data also shows that social media has growth potential to become a more trusted source of medical advice, with 20% of consumers saying they turn to platforms like Instagram and TikTok for credible health information. This highlights a significant opportunity for brands to focus on fostering relationships with health and wellness content creators on social media.

The relationship between social media and health is more pronounced for Gen Z, with a third (34%) of them using social media as a trusted source for health advice. Furthermore, nearly half (47%) of Gen Z typically learns about personal wellness products on social media.

Social media's positive impact on consumer decisions extends to various categories outside health and wellness. This is strongly reflected in the beauty category, with 52% of US adults and 77% of Gen Z specifically considering social media as a trusted source for beauty and personal care information. In retail, social media helps consumers express themselves, with 25% of consumers saying Instagram has influenced their personal style and 17% saying the same for YouTube.

Jason Praw, Senior Director, Americas Tech, Gaming & Auto Reports, Mintel, said:

"Social media influencers are reshaping how consumers manage their personal growth and development. As influencers continue to inspire consumers to make positive life changes, they succeed in authentically engaging with their viewers by sharing relatable stories, offering readily accessible insights, and creating a strong sense of community. Influencers' ability to connect, inform, and inspire has become more impactful than ever. With more consumers relying on social media and content creators to inspire positive change in their lives, brands should focus on partnering with the right influencers for their target audiences to effectively build credibility, foster engagement, and drive meaningful connections."

