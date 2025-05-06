Alex Murdaugh Attorney, Dick Harpootlian, Announces His Upcoming True Crime Thriller, Dig Me A Grave

Using exclusive files never before made public, Harpootlian offers a chilling look at Donald "Pee Wee" Gaskins, who transfixed the nation as the Charles Manson of the South. He brings the reader deeply inside Gaskins' world as a crime boss, cult leader, sexual predator, and ultimately, a backwoods killer who kept a private graveyard in the swamps of South Carolina. As brazen as he was depraved, Gaskins even attempted to kidnap Harpootlian's four-year-old daughter while awaiting execution.

Written with New York Times bestselling author Shaun Assael, Dig Me A Grave also offers a timely meditation on the death penalty. Gaskins thought he was enforcing a societal code by killing. Meanwhile, so did Harpootlian as he pursued the death penalty. The reader will feel that uneasy push and pull as this richly told story unfolds.

"Writing this book forced me to dig deep into a part of my life I hadn't revisited in decades," said Dick Harpootlian. "Long before the country knew my name from the Murdaugh trial, I was in the courtroom facing down one of the most dangerous men South Carolina has ever known. This story is told from experience – but also from records, transcripts, and the raw experience of seeking justice in a case that still haunts this state."

More than just a retelling of Gaskins' reign of terror, Dig Me A Grave explores the pursuit of justice, the complexities of the death penalty, and the unwavering resolve of those who fight for the truth. Through the eyes of a prosecutor, political strategist, and steadfast advocate for justice, this book delivers an unflinching look at one of the most notorious killers in American history.

Dick Harpootlian is a distinguished attorney known for his defense work with clients such as Alex Murdaugh and Hunter Biden. He is also a public servant and leader. Dick served as the Deputy of the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office before being elected Solicitor in 1991; was twice appointed as Chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party; and served in the state's Senate from 2018-2024. His expertise in politics and law has made him a frequent guest on major news programs like 60 Minutes and NBC Nightly News, and he is frequently quoted in national publications including TIME and The New York Times.