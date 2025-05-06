Camden National Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Earnings

Camden National Reaches $7.0 Billion in Total Assets as it Successfully Completes the Acquisition of Northway Financial, Inc. in the First Quarter

CAMDEN, Maine, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC ; "Camden National" or the "Company") reported earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $7.3 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.43. Reported earnings include the effects of the acquisition of Northway Financial, Inc. ("Northway") and its subsidiary, Northway Bank, that was completed on January 2, 2025, in an all-stock transaction through the issuance of 2.3 million shares of Camden National common stock. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net income increased 6% and adjusted diluted EPS decreased 8% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Our reported non-GAAP adjusted financial results exclude the financial impact of certain non-recurring transactions associated with the acquisition of Northway.

"I am very pleased with our first quarter financial results, which demonstrate our franchise's continued strength," said Simon Griffiths, President and Chief Executive Officer of Camden National. "We reported adjusted net income of $16.0 million for the quarter as our net interest margin expanded to 3.04%, including the impact of purchase accounting. More importantly, our core net interest margin expanded 11 basis points to 2.68% for the quarter. Combining our core net interest margin momentum with the benefit of cost savings to come from the acquisition, we believe we are positioned well for solid earnings growth moving forward."

With the integration of Northway completed in mid-March 2025, the Company is on track to achieve its previously reported annual cost savings goal and meet its merger costs target. The Company expects these cost savings to begin to materialize in the second quarter of 2025 and for merger costs to continue over the coming quarters.

Asset quality of the combined organization was strong at March 31, 2025, reflecting the ongoing credit quality of Camden National and the acquired Northway loan portfolio.

Griffiths added, "In the first quarter, we proudly joined forces with our neighbors at Northway Bank, welcoming over 100 new team members to Camden National. In mid-March, we successfully completed our systems and branch integration, bringing more than 28,000 new customers into our network. Expanding our footprint across Maine and New Hampshire allows us to better serve our customers by leveraging the power of our technology investments and resources with the personalized service and local decision-making our customers value."

FIRST QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS



Successfully completed the acquisition of Northway on January 2, 2025, and the full customer integration of Northway Bank systems and branches in mid-March 2025.

Fully deployed our new online account opening platform, streamlining the deposit account opening process and supporting expansion into new markets.

GAAP return on average assets was 0.43% and GAAP return on average equity was 4.75% for the first quarter of 2025. On a non-GAAP basis, our adjusted return on average assets was 0.94% and our adjusted return on average tangible equity was 16.40% for the same period.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2025 reached 3.04%, compared to 2.57% for the fourth quarter of 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, our core net interest margin was 2.68% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 2.57% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Asset quality continues to be very strong, highlighted by loans 30-89 days past due of 0.07% of total loans and non-performing loans of 0.15% of total loans at March 31, 2025. Regulatory capital ratios continue to be well in excess of required levels. As of March 31, 2025, the common equity ratio was 9.19% and, on a non-GAAP basis, tangible common equity ratio was 6.49%, compared to 9.15% and 7.64%, respectively, at December 31, 2024. The decrease in capital between periods was driven by the acquisition of Northway during the first quarter of 2025.

NORTHWAY ACQUISITION

The Company acquired Northway and its subsidiary, Northway Bank, by merger on January 2, 2025 ("Acquisition Date"), in an all-stock transaction valued at $96.5 million through the issuance of 2.3 million shares of its common stock. The Company recorded the acquired assets and liabilities at their estimated provisional fair value, with limited exceptions, as of the Acquisition Date in accordance with GAAP. The merger with Northway provides the Company with an expanded branch network throughout New Hampshire, additional scale through the acquisition of assets, a strong, low-cost core deposit franchise, and the ability to create revenue and cost synergies.

As of the Acquisition Date, after provisional purchase accounting adjustments, the Northway merger resulted in an increase in the Company's assets of $1.2 billion, including $775.7 million in loans and $230.0 million in investments, and an increase in liabilities, including deposits of $971.6 million, which includes $799.1 million in non-maturity deposits, and an increase in borrowings of $127.6 million. Additionally, core deposit intangible ("CDI") assets provisionally estimated at $48.1 million, or 5.9% of core deposits, were created as of the Acquisition Date. In total, $59.1 million of goodwill was generated, subject to the Company finalizing its purchase accounting for the acquisition over the coming quarters.

The Company designated $103.0 million, or 12%, of the acquired loans as purchase credit deteriorated ("PCD"), and the remaining loans were designated as non-PCD as of the Acquisition Date. The Company established loan loss reserves on the PCD loans within the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans totaling $3.1 million, and a $6.3 million provision for credit losses was recognized as loan loss reserves on the non-PCD loans within the ACL on loans as of the Acquisition Date.

The Company is on track to achieve its previously reported annual cost savings goal of 35% of Northway's operating expenses, of which 75% is to be realized during 2025.

During the first quarter of 2025, the Company incurred pre-tax acquisition-related costs of $7.5 million. Through March 31, 2025, the Company, including the costs Northway had incurred prior to the merger, has incurred pre-tax acquisition-related costs totaling $10.8 million and is on track to achieve its previously reported merger costs target of $13.5 million.

The Company's financial results for any period ended prior to January 2, 2025, reflect Camden National's results on a standalone basis. As a result, the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2025 may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of March 31, 2025, total assets were $7.0 billion, an increase of $1.2 billion since December 31, 2024, primarily due to the assets acquired in the Northway merger.

Investments totaled $1.4 billion on March 31, 2025, an increase of 21% since December 31, 2024, primarily due to the $227.4 million of securities acquired in the Northway merger. Shortly after the Acquisition Date, the Company sold certain low-yield, longer duration available-for-sale ("AFS") investment securities acquired from Northway. These investment securities were sold at their fair value of $56.0 million, and, as such, the sale did not result in any gain or loss. The Company used the cash proceeds from the sale and additional cash on hand to purchase $76.7 million of securities at current market rates to enhance future earnings and manage the duration risk within its investment portfolio. As of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the duration of the Company's total investment portfolio was 5.3 years and 5.2 years, respectively.

Loans totaled $4.9 billion on March 31, 2025, an increase of $769.8 million, or 19%, since December 31, 2024, primarily due to the acquisition of Northway. At March 31, 2025, our committed loan pipeline totaled $106.4 million, an increase of 53% over December 31, 2024. We continue to sell the majority of our residential mortgage production. For the first quarter of 2025, we sold 58% of our residential mortgage production.

Asset quality continues to be a strength of the Company's financial position. On March 31, 2025, loans 30-89 days past due were 0.07% of total loans and annualized net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2025 were 0.08% of average loans. The Company's ACL on loans was 0.96% as of March 31, 2025, compared to 0.87% as of December 31, 2024. The increase of 9 basis points resulted from the loans acquired from Northway and the change in our macroeconomic outlook. On March 31, 2025, the ACL on loans was 6.4 times total non-performing loans, compared to 5.5 times as of December 31, 2024.

Deposits totaled $5.6 billion on March 31, 2025, an increase of $964.3 million, or 21%, primarily due to the Northway acquisition. Organic deposit balances decreased $7.4 million during the first quarter of 2025, which included the expected drawdown from one large customer relationship of $61.8 million. As of March 31, 2025, our loan-to-deposit ratio was 87%, compared to 89% at December 31, 2024.

Borrowings were $628.7 million as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $83.8 million, or 15%, driven by repurchase agreements and subordinated debentures acquired in the Northway merger. Shortly after the Acquisition Date, the Company pre-paid all of Northway's Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings totaling $45.0 million to optimize its earnings and the balance sheet.

As of March 31, 2025, the Company's common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.78%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.09%, total risk-based capital ratio was 13.13% and Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.58%. Each of these regulatory capital ratios continue to be well in excess of regulatory capital requirements.

The Company announced a cash dividend of $0.42 per share, representing an annualized dividend yield of 4.15%, based on the Company's closing share price of $40.47 as reported by NASDAQ on March 31, 2025. The dividend will be payable on April 30, 2025, to shareholders of record on April 15, 2025.

FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q1 2025 vs. Q4 2024)

Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $7.3 million, a decrease of $7.3 million, or 50%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease between periods was driven by an increase in expenses associated with the acquisition of Northway, including (1) acquisition-related costs of $5.8 million, after tax, and (2) the recognition of $5.0 million, after tax, of provision expense to record the ACL on loans for acquired non-PCD loans. Partially offsetting these costs was a one-time decrease in income tax expense of $2.4 million upon revaluation of our deferred tax assets as our presence in New Hampshire grew due to the acquisition of Northway. Excluding the items noted above, on a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2025 of $16.0 million, an increase of $961,000, or 6%, over the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $48.9 million, an increase of $13.4 million, or 38%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase between periods was driven by net interest margin expansion of 47 basis points between periods to 3.04% for the first quarter of 2025, and an increase in average earning assets of $965.8 million, or 18%, primarily driven by the acquisition of Northway. The increase in net interest margin was driven by continued expansion of our core net interest margin between periods, which increased 11 basis points between periods to 2.68% for the first quarter, and by net fair value mark accretion on acquired interest-earning assets and liabilities, which totaled $5.0 million before taxes, contributing 36 basis points to our reported net interest margin for the first quarter of 2025.

Provision expense of $9.4 million was recorded for the first quarter of 2025, consisting of provision for loan losses of $8.9 million and provision for unfunded commitments of $556,000. The increase for the provision for loan losses was driven by the $6.3 million provision for non-PCD loans acquired and the change in our macroeconomic forecast between periods.

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $11.2 million, a decrease of $970,000, or 8%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The benefit to non-interest income from the acquisition of Northway and higher brokerage income of $256,000 was offset by the timing and volatility of certain revenue streams, including: (1) a decrease in mortgage banking income of $425,000 between periods primarily driven by the negative change in fair value on loans held for sale and residential mortgage loan pipelines, (2) timing of recognition of our annual debit card bonus of $407,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024, and (3) lower derivative income on back-to-back loan swaps and other investment income between periods of $663,000.

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2025 was $44.5 million, an increase of $16.1 million, or 57%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in non-interest expense between periods reflects the acquisition of Northway and operating two franchises for the entirety of the quarter. The Company anticipates cost savings to increase beginning in the second quarter of 2025, resulting from the completion of the Northway integration in mid-March 2025. Additionally, the Company had higher costs between periods due to an increase in acquisition-related costs of $7.1 million and an increase in amortization of CDI assets of $1.3 million as the Company recorded a CDI asset of $48.1 million with the acquisition of Northway.

The company recorded a benefit of income taxes for the quarter of $1.2 million in the first quarter, a decrease of $4.9 million in income tax expense from the fourth quarter of 2025. The Company's estimated normalized effective tax rate is 20.6%. However, upon the acquisition of Northway, the Company's estimated deferred tax rate increased, resulting in a one-time revaluation of its deferred tax assets that resulted in a tax benefit in the first quarter of 2025 of $2.4 million.

2025 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Camden National has scheduled its annual meeting of shareholders ("Annual Meeting") for Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time. The Annual Meeting will be held virtually via a live audio webcast at and in person at Camden National's Hanley Center, Fox Ridge Office Park, 245 Commercial Street, Rockport, Maine 04856. We encourage all shareholders as of the March 26, 2025 record date to attend the Annual Meeting.

Q1 2025 CONFERENCE CALL

Camden National Corporation will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m., Eastern Time, Tuesday, May 6, 2025 to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results and outlook. Participants should dial into the call 10 - 15 minutes before it begins. Information about the conference call is as follows: