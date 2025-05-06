Camden National Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Earnings
|
ABOUT CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION
Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC ) is Northern New England's largest publicly traded bank holding company, with $7.0 billion in assets. Founded in 1875, Camden National Bank has 73 branches in Maine and New Hampshire, is a full-service community bank offering the latest digital banking, complemented by award-winning, personalized service. Additional information is available at CamdenNational. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.
Comprehensive wealth management, investment, and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including certain plans, expectations, goals, projections, and other statements, which are subject to numerous risks, assumptions, and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures; inflation; ongoing competition in labor markets and employee turnover; deterioration in the value of Camden National's investment securities; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions, including as a result of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud, pandemics and natural disasters; legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business in which Camden National is engaged; turmoil and volatility in the financial services industry, including failures or rumors of failures of other depository institutions which could affect Camden National's ability to attract and retain depositors, and could affect the ability of financial services providers, including the Company, to borrow or raise capital; actions taken by governmental agencies to stabilize the financial system and the effectiveness of such actions; changes to regulatory capital requirements; changes in the securities markets and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in Camden National's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Further, statements regarding the potential effects of notable and global current events on the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond the Company's control. Camden National does not have any obligation to update forward-looking statements.
USE OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
In addition to evaluating the Company's results of operations in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), management supplements this evaluation with certain non-GAAP financial measures such as: adjusted net income; adjusted diluted earnings per share; adjusted return on average assets; adjusted return on average equity; pre-tax, pre-provision income; adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income; return on average tangible equity and adjusted return on average tangible equity; the efficiency and tangible common equity ratios; tangible book value per share; core deposits and average core deposits and core net interest margin. Management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures for purposes of measuring our performance against our peer group and other financial institutions and analyzing our internal performance. We also believe these non-GAAP financial measures help investors better understand the Company's operating performance and trends and allow for better performance comparisons to other financial institutions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures remove the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP operating results, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other financial institutions. Reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in this document.
ANNUALIZED DATA
Certain returns, yields and performance ratios are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. Annualized data may not be indicative of any four-quarter period and is presented for illustrative purposes only.
|
Selected Financial Data
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
At or For The
Three Months Ended
|
(In thousands, except number of shares and per share data)
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
Financial Condition Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
$ 4,885,086
|
|
$ 4,115,259
|
|
$ 4,121,040
|
Total assets
|
|
6,964,785
|
|
5,805,138
|
|
5,794,785
|
Deposits
|
|
5,597,478
|
|
4,633,167
|
|
4,551,524
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
640,054
|
|
531,231
|
|
501,577
|
Operating Data and Per Share Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$ 7,326
|
|
$ 14,666
|
|
$ 13,272
|
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(1)
|
|
16,047
|
|
15,086
|
|
12,553
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP)(1)
|
|
15,603
|
|
19,211
|
|
14,233
|
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP)(1)
|
|
23,128
|
|
19,643
|
|
14,233
|
Diluted EPS
|
|
0.43
|
|
1.00
|
|
0.91
|
Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)(1)
|
|
0.95
|
|
1.03
|
|
0.86
|
Profitability Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
|
0.43 %
|
|
1.01 %
|
|
0.93 %
|
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1)
|
|
0.94 %
|
|
1.04 %
|
|
0.88 %
|
Return on average equity
|
|
4.75 %
|
|
10.99 %
|
|
10.77 %
|
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)(1)
|
|
10.40 %
|
|
11.30 %
|
|
10.19 %
|
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1)
|
|
8.09 %
|
|
13.50 %
|
|
13.46 %
|
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1)
|
|
16.40 %
|
|
13.88 %
|
|
12.74 %
|
GAAP efficiency ratio
|
|
74.02 %
|
|
59.62 %
|
|
65.78 %
|
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1)
|
|
58.72 %
|
|
58.22 %
|
|
65.21 %
|
Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)
|
|
3.04 %
|
|
2.57 %
|
|
2.30 %
|
Core net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)(1)
|
|
2.68 %
|
|
2.57 %
|
|
2.30 %
|
Asset Quality Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ACL on loans to total loans
|
|
0.96 %
|
|
0.87 %
|
|
0.86 %
|
Non-performing loans to total loans
|
|
0.15 %
|
|
0.12 %
|
|
0.14 %
|
Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans
|
|
0.07 %
|
|
0.05 %
|
|
0.05 %
|
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
|
|
0.08 %
|
|
0.04 %
|
|
0.02 %
|
Capital Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common equity ratio
|
|
9.19 %
|
|
9.15 %
|
|
8.66 %
|
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1)
|
|
6.49 %
|
|
7.64 %
|
|
7.12 %
|
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
|
|
8.58 %
|
|
9.90 %
|
|
9.59 %
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
|
13.13 %
|
|
15.11 %
|
|
14.52 %
|
|
(1) This is a non-GAAP measure, please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."
|
Consolidated Statements of Condition Data
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
% Change
|
|
% Change
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
$ 219,414
|
|
$ 214,963
|
|
$ 176,719
|
|
2 %
|
|
24 %
|
Investments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trading securities
|
|
4,860
|
|
5,243
|
|
4,847
|
|
(7) %
|
|
- %
|
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
|
|
836,130
|
|
593,749
|
|
601,576
|
|
41 %
|
|
39 %
|
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost
|
|
516,682
|
|
517,778
|
|
540,349
|
|
- %
|
|
(4) %
|
Other investments
|
|
26,284
|
|
22,514
|
|
16,392
|
|
17 %
|
|
60 %
|
Total investments
|
|
1,383,956
|
|
1,139,284
|
|
1,163,164
|
|
21 %
|
|
19 %
|
Loans held for sale, at fair value
|
|
11,059
|
|
11,049
|
|
9,524
|
|
- %
|
|
16 %
|
Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
2,067,098
|
|
1,711,964
|
|
1,702,952
|
|
21 %
|
|
21 %
|
Commercial
|
|
487,409
|
|
382,785
|
|
397,395
|
|
27 %
|
|
23 %
|
Residential real estate
|
|
2,028,062
|
|
1,752,249
|
|
1,762,482
|
|
16 %
|
|
15 %
|
Consumer and home equity
|
|
302,517
|
|
268,261
|
|
258,211
|
|
13 %
|
|
17 %
|
Total loans
|
|
4,885,086
|
|
4,115,259
|
|
4,121,040
|
|
19 %
|
|
19 %
|
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
|
|
(46,723)
|
|
(35,728)
|
|
(35,613)
|
|
31 %
|
|
31 %
|
Net loans
|
|
4,838,363
|
|
4,079,531
|
|
4,085,427
|
|
19 %
|
|
18 %
|
Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets
|
|
200,770
|
|
95,112
|
|
95,529
|
|
111 %
|
|
110 %
|
Other assets
|
|
311,223
|
|
265,199
|
|
264,422
|
|
17 %
|
|
18 %
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 6,964,785
|
|
$ 5,805,138
|
|
$ 5,794,785
|
|
20 %
|
|
20 %
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest checking
|
|
$ 1,132,648
|
|
$ 925,571
|
|
$ 929,314
|
|
22 %
|
|
22 %
|
Interest checking
|
|
1,714,944
|
|
1,483,589
|
|
1,503,045
|
|
16 %
|
|
14 %
|
Savings and money market
|
|
1,828,332
|
|
1,511,589
|
|
1,379,437
|
|
21 %
|
|
33 %
|
Certificates of deposit
|
|
703,873
|
|
532,424
|
|
585,786
|
|
32 %
|
|
20 %
|
Brokered deposits
|
|
217,681
|
|
179,994
|
|
153,942
|
|
21 %
|
|
41 %
|
Total deposits
|
|
5,597,478
|
|
4,633,167
|
|
4,551,524
|
|
21 %
|
|
23 %
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
567,436
|
|
500,621
|
|
601,499
|
|
13 %
|
|
(6) %
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
|
61,290
|
|
44,331
|
|
44,331
|
|
38 %
|
|
38 %
|
Accrued interest and other liabilities
|
|
98,527
|
|
95,788
|
|
95,854
|
|
3 %
|
|
3 %
|
Total liabilities
|
|
6,324,731
|
|
5,273,907
|
|
5,293,208
|
|
20 %
|
|
19 %
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, no par value
|
|
213,589
|
|
116,425
|
|
116,449
|
|
83 %
|
|
83 %
|
Retained earnings
|
|
508,720
|
|
509,452
|
|
488,143
|
|
- %
|
|
4 %
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net unrealized loss on debt securities, net of tax
|
|
(89,613)
|
|
(104,015)
|
|
(111,357)
|
|
(14) %
|
|
(20) %
|
Net unrealized gain on cash flow hedging derivative
|
|
6,953
|
|
8,958
|
|
8,587
|
|
(22) %
|
|
(19) %
|
Net unrecognized loss on postretirement plans, net of tax
|
|
405
|
|
411
|
|
(245)
|
|
(1) %
|
|
(265) %
|
Total accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(82,255)
|
|
(94,646)
|
|
(103,015)
|
|
(13) %
|
|
(20) %
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
640,054
|
|
531,231
|
|
501,577
|
|
20 %
|
|
28 %
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$ 6,964,785
|
|
$ 5,805,138
|
|
$ 5,794,785
|
|
20 %
|
|
20 %
|
Consolidated Statements of Income Data
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
For The
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
% Change
|
|
% Change
|
Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
|
$ 66,549
|
|
$ 54,035
|
|
$ 51,709
|
|
23 %
|
|
29 %
|
Taxable interest on investments
|
|
9,772
|
|
6,925
|
|
7,027
|
|
41 %
|
|
39 %
|
Nontaxable interest on investments
|
|
468
|
|
461
|
|
465
|
|
2 %
|
|
1 %
|
Dividend income
|
|
520
|
|
408
|
|
312
|
|
27 %
|
|
67 %
|
Other interest income
|
|
1,086
|
|
1,662
|
|
670
|
|
(35) %
|
|
62 %
|
Total interest income
|
|
78,395
|
|
63,491
|
|
60,183
|
|
23 %
|
|
30 %
|
Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest on deposits
|
|
24,621
|
|
23,408
|
|
23,178
|
|
5 %
|
|
6 %
|
Interest on borrowings
|
|
4,018
|
|
4,134
|
|
5,198
|
|
(3) %
|
|
(23) %
|
Interest on junior subordinated debentures
|
|
898
|
|
540
|
|
534
|
|
66 %
|
|
68 %
|
Total interest expense
|
|
29,537
|
|
28,082
|
|
28,910
|
|
5 %
|
|
2 %
|
Net interest income
|
|
48,858
|
|
35,409
|
|
31,273
|
|
38 %
|
|
56 %
|
Provision (credit) for credit losses
|
|
9,429
|
|
809
|
|
(2,102)
|
|
N.M.
|
|
N.M.
|
Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit
|
|
39,429
|
|
34,600
|
|
33,375
|
|
14 %
|
|
18 %
|
Non-Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debit card income
|
|
3,233
|
|
3,553
|
|
2,866
|
|
(9) %
|
|
13 %
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
2,318
|
|
2,136
|
|
2,027
|
|
9 %
|
|
14 %
|
Income from fiduciary services
|
|
1,838
|
|
1,834
|
|
1,749
|
|
- %
|
|
5 %
|
Brokerage and insurance commissions
|
|
1,697
|
|
1,441
|
|
1,239
|
|
18 %
|
|
37 %
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
|
660
|
|
720
|
|
683
|
|
(8) %
|
|
(3) %
|
Mortgage banking income, net
|
|
508
|
|
933
|
|
808
|
|
(46) %
|
|
(37) %
|
Other income
|
|
942
|
|
1,549
|
|
950
|
|
(39) %
|
|
(1) %
|
Total non-interest income
|
|
11,196
|
|
12,166
|
|
10,322
|
|
(8) %
|
|
8 %
|
Non-Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
20,243
|
|
15,973
|
|
15,954
|
|
27 %
|
|
27 %
|
Merger and acquisition costs
|
|
7,525
|
|
432
|
|
-
|
|
N.M.
|
|
N.M.
|
Furniture, equipment and data processing
|
|
4,731
|
|
3,660
|
|
3,629
|
|
29 %
|
|
30 %
|
Net occupancy costs
|
|
3,033
|
|
1,971
|
|
2,070
|
|
54 %
|
|
47 %
|
Debit card expense
|
|
1,690
|
|
1,344
|
|
1,264
|
|
26 %
|
|
34 %
|
Consulting and professional fees
|
|
1,498
|
|
786
|
|
860
|
|
91 %
|
|
74 %
|
Amortization of core deposit intangible assets
|
|
1,473
|
|
139
|
|
139
|
|
N.M.
|
|
N.M.
|
Regulatory assessments
|
|
986
|
|
804
|
|
857
|
|
23 %
|
|
15 %
|
Other real estate owned and collection costs, net
|
|
90
|
|
50
|
|
10
|
|
80 %
|
|
N.M.
|
Other expenses
|
|
3,182
|
|
3,205
|
|
2,579
|
|
(1) %
|
|
23 %
|
Total non-interest expense
|
|
44,451
|
|
28,364
|
|
27,362
|
|
57 %
|
|
62 %
|
Income before income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
6,174
|
|
18,402
|
|
16,335
|
|
(66) %
|
|
(62) %
|
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense
|
|
(1,152)
|
|
3,736
|
|
3,063
|
|
(131) %
|
|
(138) %
|
Net Income
|
|
$ 7,326
|
|
$ 14,666
|
|
$ 13,272
|
|
(50) %
|
|
(45) %
|
Per Share Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share
|
|
$ 0.43
|
|
$ 1.01
|
|
$ 0.91
|
|
(57) %
|
|
(53) %
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
$ 0.43
|
|
$ 1.00
|
|
$ 0.91
|
|
(57) %
|
|
(53) %
|
|
N.M. = Not meaningful
|
Quarterly Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Average Balance
|
|
Yield/Rate
|
|
|
For The Three Months Ended
|
|
For The Three Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|
|
$ 84,211
|
|
$ 130,405
|
|
$ 44,487
|
|
4.44 %
|
|
4.49 %
|
|
4.34 %
|
Investments - taxable
|
|
1,375,818
|
|
1,150,351
|
|
1,187,699
|
|
3.04 %
|
|
2.61 %
|
|
2.53 %
|
Investments - nontaxable(1)
|
|
62,485
|
|
61,929
|
|
62,385
|
|
3.79 %
|
|
3.77 %
|
|
3.78 %
|
Loans(2):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
2,065,534
|
|
1,707,914
|
|
1,682,599
|
|
5.69 %
|
|
5.36 %
|
|
4.94 %
|
Commercial(1)
|
|
409,037
|
|
359,954
|
|
390,019
|
|
6.37 %
|
|
6.29 %
|
|
6.05 %
|
Municipal(1)
|
|
90,554
|
|
15,237
|
|
14,653
|
|
6.17 %
|
|
5.30 %
|
|
4.40 %
|
Residential real estate
|
|
2,034,024
|
|
1,766,143
|
|
1,773,077
|
|
4.71 %
|
|
4.45 %
|
|
4.41 %
|
Consumer and home equity
|
|
303,147
|
|
267,065
|
|
257,305
|
|
7.39 %
|
|
7.52 %
|
|
7.89 %
|
Total loans
|
|
4,902,296
|
|
4,116,313
|
|
4,117,653
|
|
5.45 %
|
|
5.19 %
|
|
5.00 %
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
6,424,810
|
|
5,458,998
|
|
5,412,224
|
|
4.91 %
|
|
4.61 %
|
|
4.44 %
|
Other assets
|
|
477,556
|
|
315,181
|
|
305,756
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 6,902,366
|
|
$ 5,774,179
|
|
$ 5,717,980
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest checking
|
|
$ 1,107,398
|
|
$ 948,015
|
|
$ 933,321
|
|
- %
|
|
- %
|
|
- %
|
Interest checking
|
|
1,703,056
|
|
1,449,281
|
|
1,490,185
|
|
1.85 %
|
|
2.29 %
|
|
2.53 %
|
Savings
|
|
894,803
|
|
726,179
|
|
599,791
|
|
0.98 %
|
|
1.06 %
|
|
0.20 %
|
Money market
|
|
918,637
|
|
779,893
|
|
764,585
|
|
2.63 %
|
|
3.09 %
|
|
3.29 %
|
Certificates of deposit
|
|
706,851
|
|
537,922
|
|
582,806
|
|
3.72 %
|
|
3.67 %
|
|
3.77 %
|
Total deposits
|
|
5,330,745
|
|
4,441,290
|
|
4,370,688
|
|
1.70 %
|
|
1.91 %
|
|
1.97 %
|
Borrowings:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brokered deposits
|
|
196,510
|
|
170,638
|
|
133,385
|
|
4.62 %
|
|
4.93 %
|
|
5.31 %
|
Customer repurchase agreements
|
|
236,437
|
|
182,017
|
|
182,487
|
|
1.29 %
|
|
1.58 %
|
|
1.60 %
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
|
61,282
|
|
44,331
|
|
44,331
|
|
5.94 %
|
|
4.84 %
|
|
4.85 %
|
Other borrowings
|
|
348,402
|
|
325,000
|
|
401,683
|
|
3.80 %
|
|
4.17 %
|
|
4.40 %
|
Total borrowings
|
|
842,631
|
|
721,986
|
|
761,886
|
|
3.44 %
|
|
3.74 %
|
|
3.96 %
|
Total funding liabilities
|
|
6,173,376
|
|
5,163,276
|
|
5,132,574
|
|
1.94 %
|
|
2.16 %
|
|
2.27 %
|
Other liabilities
|
|
103,201
|
|
80,144
|
|
89,893
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
625,789
|
|
530,759
|
|
495,513
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
|
|
$ 6,902,366
|
|
$ 5,774,179
|
|
$ 5,717,980
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)
|
|
2.97 %
|
|
2.45 %
|
|
2.17 %
|
Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)
|
|
3.04 %
|
|
2.57 %
|
|
2.30 %
|
Core net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)(3)
|
|
2.68 %
|
|
2.57 %
|
|
2.30 %
|
|
(1) Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans.
|
(2) Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.
|
(3) This is a non-GAAP measure. Please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."
|
Loan And Deposit Organic Growth Data
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
(A)
|
|
(B)
|
|
(C)
|
|
(D) = (A) - (B) - (C)
|
(In thousands)
|
|
March 31,
2025
|
|
December 31,
2024
|
|
Northway
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
Organic Growth
|
Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
$ 2,067,098
|
|
$ 1,711,964
|
|
$ 360,272
|
|
$ (5,138)
|
|
- %
|
Commercial
|
|
487,409
|
|
382,785
|
|
106,487
|
|
(1,863)
|
|
- %
|
Residential real estate
|
|
2,028,062
|
|
1,752,249
|
|
273,349
|
|
2,464
|
|
- %
|
Consumer and home equity
|
|
302,517
|
|
268,261
|
|
35,555
|
|
(1,299)
|
|
- %
|
Total loans
|
|
$ 4,885,086
|
|
$ 4,115,259
|
|
$ 775,663
|
|
$ (5,836)
|
|
- %
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest checking
|
|
$ 1,132,648
|
|
$ 925,571
|
|
$ 197,320
|
|
$ 9,757
|
|
1 %
|
Interest checking
|
|
1,714,944
|
|
1,483,589
|
|
315,891
|
|
(84,536)
|
|
(6) %
|
Savings and money market
|
|
1,828,332
|
|
1,511,589
|
|
285,889
|
|
30,854
|
|
2 %
|
Certificates of deposit
|
|
703,873
|
|
532,424
|
|
172,573
|
|
(1,124)
|
|
- %
|
Brokered deposits
|
|
217,681
|
|
179,994
|
|
-
|
|
37,687
|
|
21 %
|
Total deposits
|
|
$ 5,597,478
|
|
$ 4,633,167
|
|
$ 971,673
|
|
$ (7,362)
|
|
- %
|
|
(1) Represents fair value marks recorded on loans and deposits as of the Acquisition Date, January 2, 2025
|
Asset Quality Data
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
At or for the
Three Months
March 31,
2025
|
|
At or for the
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
|
|
At or for the
Nine Months
September 30,
2024
|
|
At or for the
Six Months
June 30,
2024
|
|
At or for the
Three Months
March 31,
2024
|
Non-accrual loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential real estate
|
|
$ 4,322
|
|
$ 1,891
|
|
$ 2,497
|
|
$ 2,497
|
|
$ 2,473
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
271
|
|
559
|
|
130
|
|
79
|
|
205
|
Commercial
|
|
1,803
|
|
1,927
|
|
2,057
|
|
4,409
|
|
1,980
|
Consumer and home equity
|
|
855
|
|
452
|
|
666
|
|
810
|
|
1,000
|
Total non-accrual loans
|
|
7,251
|
|
4,829
|
|
5,350
|
|
7,795
|
|
5,658
|
Accruing loans past due 90 days
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Total non-performing loans
|
|
7,251
|
|
4,829
|
|
5,350
|
|
7,795
|
|
5,658
|
Other real estate owned
|
|
72
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Total non-performing assets
|
|
$ 7,323
|
|
$ 4,829
|
|
$ 5,350
|
|
$ 7,795
|
|
$ 5,658
|
Loans 30-89 days past due:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential real estate
|
|
$ 1,754
|
|
$ 558
|
|
$ 216
|
|
$ 400
|
|
$ 797
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
380
|
|
689
|
|
239
|
|
678
|
|
92
|
Commercial
|
|
767
|
|
393
|
|
578
|
|
539
|
|
537
|
Consumer and home equity
|
|
440
|
|
621
|
|
358
|
|
628
|
|
618
|
Total loans 30-89 days past due
|
|
$ 3,341
|
|
$ 2,261
|
|
$ 1,391
|
|
$ 2,245
|
|
$ 2,044
|
ACL on loans at the beginning of the period
|
|
$ 35,728
|
|
$ 36,935
|
|
$ 36,935
|
|
$ 36,935
|
|
$ 36,935
|
ACL established on acquired PCD loans
|
|
3,071
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Provision (credit) for loan losses
|
|
8,873
|
|
53
|
|
(693)
|
|
(976)
|
|
(1,164)
|
Charge-offs:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential real estate
|
|
4
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
191
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Commercial
|
|
896
|
|
1,784
|
|
1,157
|
|
763
|
|
309
|
Consumer and home equity
|
|
29
|
|
99
|
|
83
|
|
55
|
|
36
|
Total charge-offs
|
|
1,120
|
|
1,883
|
|
1,240
|
|
818
|
|
345
|
Total recoveries
|
|
(171)
|
|
(623)
|
|
(412)
|
|
(271)
|
|
(187)
|
Net charge-offs
|
|
949
|
|
1,260
|
|
828
|
|
547
|
|
158
|
ACL on loans at the end of the period
|
|
$ 46,723
|
|
$ 35,728
|
|
$ 35,414
|
|
$ 35,412
|
|
$ 35,613
|
Components of ACL:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ACL on loans
|
|
$ 46,723
|
|
$ 35,728
|
|
$ 35,414
|
|
$ 35,412
|
|
$ 35,613
|
ACL on off-balance sheet credit
|
|
3,362
|
|
2,806
|
|
2,743
|
|
2,787
|
|
2,325
|
ACL, end of period
|
|
$ 50,085
|
|
$ 38,534
|
|
$ 38,157
|
|
$ 38,199
|
|
$ 37,938
|
Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-performing loans to total loans
|
|
0.15 %
|
|
0.12 %
|
|
0.13 %
|
|
0.19 %
|
|
0.14 %
|
Non-performing assets to total assets
|
|
0.11 %
|
|
0.08 %
|
|
0.09 %
|
|
0.14 %
|
|
0.10 %
|
ACL on loans to total loans
|
|
0.96 %
|
|
0.87 %
|
|
0.86 %
|
|
0.86 %
|
|
0.86 %
|
Net charge-offs to average loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter-to-date
|
|
0.08 %
|
|
0.04 %
|
|
0.03 %
|
|
0.04 %
|
|
0.02 %
|
Year-to-date
|
|
0.08 %
|
|
0.03 %
|
|
0.03 %
|
|
0.03 %
|
|
0.02 %
|
ACL on loans to non-performing loans
|
|
644.37 %
|
|
553.07 %
|
|
506.28 %
|
|
367.31 %
|
|
466.69 %
|
Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans
|
|
0.07 %
|
|
0.05 %
|
|
0.03 %
|
|
0.05 %
|
|
0.05 %
|
|
(1) Presented within accrued interest and other liabilities on the consolidated statements of condition.
|
Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures
|
(unaudited)
|
|
Adjusted Net Income; Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share; Adjusted Return on Average Assets; and Adjusted Return on Average Equity:
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
(In thousands, except number of shares, per share data and ratios)
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
Adjusted Net Income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income, as presented
|
|
$ 7,326
|
|
$ 14,666
|
|
$ 13,272
|
Adjustments before taxes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for non-PCD acquired loans
|
|
6,294
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Provision for acquired unfunded commitments
|
|
249
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Merger and acquisition costs
|
|
7,525
|
|
432
|
|
-
|
Signature Bank bond recovery
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(910)
|
Total adjustments before taxes
|
|
14,068
|
|
432
|
|
(910)
|
Tax impact of above adjustments(1)
|
|
(2,926)
|
|
(12)
|
|
191
|
Adjustment for deferred tax valuation adjustment(2)
|
|
(2,421)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Adjusted net income
|
|
$ 16,047
|
|
$ 15,086
|
|
$ 12,553
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share, as presented
|
|
$ 0.43
|
|
$ 1.00
|
|
$ 0.91
|
Adjustments before taxes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for non-PCD acquired loans
|
|
0.37
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Provision for acquired unfunded commitments
|
|
0.01
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Merger and acquisition costs
|
|
0.45
|
|
0.03
|
|
-
|
Signature Bank bond recovery
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(0.06)
|
Total adjustments before taxes
|
|
0.83
|
|
0.03
|
|
(0.06)
|
Tax impact of above adjustments(1)
|
|
(0.17)
|
|
-
|
|
0.01
|
Adjustment for deferred tax valuation adjustment(2)
|
|
(0.14)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|
|
$ 0.95
|
|
$ 1.03
|
|
$ 0.86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Return on Average Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets, as presented
|
|
0.43 %
|
|
1.01 %
|
|
0.93 %
|
Adjustments before taxes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for non-PCD acquired loans
|
|
0.37 %
|
|
- %
|
|
- %
|
Provision for acquired unfunded commitments
|
|
0.01 %
|
|
- %
|
|
- %
|
Merger and acquisition costs
|
|
0.44 %
|
|
0.03 %
|
|
- %
|
Signature Bank bond recovery
|
|
- %
|
|
- %
|
|
(0.06) %
|
Total adjustments before taxes
|
|
0.82 %
|
|
0.03 %
|
|
(0.06) %
|
Tax impact of above adjustments(1)
|
|
(0.17) %
|
|
- %
|
|
0.01 %
|
Adjustment for deferred tax valuation adjustment(2)
|
|
(0.14) %
|
|
- %
|
|
- %
|
Adjusted return on average assets
|
|
0.94 %
|
|
1.04 %
|
|
0.88 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Return on Average Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average equity, as presented
|
|
4.75 %
|
|
10.99 %
|
|
10.77 %
|
Adjustments before taxes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for non-PCD acquired loans
|
|
4.08 %
|
|
- %
|
|
- %
|
Provision for acquired unfunded commitments
|
|
0.16 %
|
|
- %
|
|
- %
|
Merger and acquisition costs
|
|
4.88 %
|
|
0.32 %
|
|
- %
|
Signature Bank bond recovery
|
|
- %
|
|
- %
|
|
(0.74) %
|
Total adjustments before taxes
|
|
9.12 %
|
|
0.32 %
|
|
(0.74) %
|
Tax impact of above adjustments(1)
|
|
(1.90) %
|
|
(0.01) %
|
|
0.16 %
|
Adjustment for deferred tax valuation adjustment(2)
|
|
(1.57) %
|
|
- %
|
|
- %
|
Adjusted return on average equity
|
|
10.40 %
|
|
11.30 %
|
|
10.19 %
|
|
|
(1)
|
Assumed a 21% tax rate.
|
(2)
|
A One-time Deferred Tax Valuation Adjustment of $2.4 Million Resulted from a Change in the Apportionment of State Income Taxes Due to the Northway Merger.
|
Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income and Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income
|
|
|
For the
Three Months Ended
|
(In thousands)
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
Net income, as presented
|
|
$ 7,326
|
|
$ 14,666
|
|
$ 13,272
|
Adjustment for provision (credit) for credit losses
|
|
9,429
|
|
809
|
|
(2,102)
|
Adjustment for income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
(1,152)
|
|
3,736
|
|
3,063
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision income
|
|
$ 15,603
|
|
$ 19,211
|
|
$ 14,233
|
Adjustment for merger and acquisition costs
|
|
7,525
|
|
432
|
|
-
|
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income
|
|
$ 23,128
|
|
$ 19,643
|
|
$ 14,233
|
Efficiency Ratio:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the
Three Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
Non-interest expense, as presented
|
|
$ 44,451
|
|
$ 28,364
|
|
$ 27,362
|
Adjustment for merger and acquisition costs
|
|
(7,525)
|
|
(432)
|
|
-
|
Adjustment for amortization of core deposit intangible assets
|
|
$ (1,473)
|
|
$ (139)
|
|
$ (139)
|
Adjusted non-interest expense
|
|
$ 35,453
|
|
$ 27,793
|
|
$ 27,223
|
Net interest income, as presented
|
|
$ 48,858
|
|
$ 35,409
|
|
$ 31,273
|
Adjustment for the effect of tax-exempt income(1)
|
|
326
|
|
162
|
|
150
|
Non-interest income, as presented
|
|
11,196
|
|
12,166
|
|
10,322
|
Adjusted net interest income plus non-interest income
|
|
$ 60,380
|
|
$ 47,737
|
|
$ 41,745
|
GAAP efficiency ratio
|
|
74.02 %
|
|
59.62 %
|
|
65.78 %
|
Non-GAAP efficiency ratio
|
|
58.72 %
|
|
58.22 %
|
|
65.21 %
|
|
(1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.
|
Return on Average Tangible Equity and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity:
|
|
|
For the
Three Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
Return on Average Tangible Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income, as presented
|
|
$ 7,326
|
|
$ 14,666
|
|
$ 13,272
|
Adjustment for amortization of core deposit intangible assets
|
|
1,473
|
|
139
|
|
139
|
Tax impact of above adjustment(1)
|
|
(309)
|
|
(29)
|
|
(29)
|
Net income, adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangible assets
|
|
$ 8,490
|
|
$ 14,776
|
|
$ 13,382
|
Average equity, as presented
|
|
$ 625,789
|
|
$ 530,759
|
|
$ 495,513
|
Adjustment for average goodwill and core deposit intangible assets
|
|
(200,125)
|
|
(95,179)
|
|
(95,604)
|
Average tangible equity
|
|
$ 425,664
|
|
$ 435,580
|
|
$ 399,909
|
Return on average equity
|
|
4.75 %
|
|
10.99 %
|
|
10.77 %
|
Return on average tangible equity
|
|
8.09 %
|
|
13.50 %
|
|
13.46 %
|
Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net income (refer to the "Adjusted Net Income" non-GAAP reconciliation table)
|
|
$ 16,047
|
|
$ 15,086
|
|
$ 12,553
|
Adjustment for amortization of core deposit intangible assets
|
|
1,473
|
|
139
|
|
139
|
Tax impact of above adjustment(1)
|
|
(309)
|
|
(29)
|
|
(29)
|
Adjusted net income, adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangible assets
|
|
$ 17,211
|
|
$ 15,196
|
|
$ 12,663
|
Adjusted return on average tangible equity
|
|
16.40 %
|
|
13.88 %
|
|
12.74 %
|
|
(1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.
|
Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:
|
(In thousands, except number of shares, per share data and ratios)
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
Tangible Book Value Per Share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity, as presented
|
|
$ 640,054
|
|
$ 531,231
|
|
$ 501,577
|
Adjustment for goodwill and core deposit intangible assets
|
|
(200,770)
|
|
(95,112)
|
|
(95,529)
|
Tangible shareholders' equity
|
|
$ 439,284
|
|
$ 436,119
|
|
$ 406,048
|
Shares outstanding at period end
|
|
16,885,571
|
|
14,579,339
|
|
14,593,830
|
Book value per share
|
|
$ 37.91
|
|
$ 36.44
|
|
$ 34.37
|
Tangible book value per share
|
|
26.02
|
|
29.91
|
|
27.82
|
Tangible Common Equity Ratio:
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 6,964,785
|
|
$ 5,805,138
|
|
$ 5,794,785
|
Adjustment for goodwill and core deposit intangible assets
|
|
(200,770)
|
|
(95,112)
|
|
(95,529)
|
Tangible assets
|
|
$ 6,764,015
|
|
$ 5,710,026
|
|
$ 5,699,256
|
Common equity ratio
|
|
9.19 %
|
|
9.15 %
|
|
8.66 %
|
Tangible common equity ratio
|
|
6.49 %
|
|
7.64 %
|
|
7.12 %
|
Core Deposits:
|
(In thousands)
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
Total deposits
|
|
$ 5,597,478
|
|
$ 4,633,167
|
|
$ 4,551,524
|
Adjustment for certificates of deposit
|
|
(703,873)
|
|
(532,424)
|
|
(585,786)
|
Adjustment for brokered deposits
|
|
(217,681)
|
|
(179,994)
|
|
(153,942)
|
Core deposits
|
|
$ 4,675,924
|
|
$ 3,920,749
|
|
$ 3,811,796
|
Average Core Deposits:
|
|
|
For the
Three Months Ended
|
(In thousands)
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
Total average deposits, as presented(1)
|
|
$ 5,330,745
|
|
$ 4,441,290
|
|
$ 4,370,688
|
Adjustment for average certificates of deposit
|
|
(706,851)
|
|
(537,922)
|
|
(582,806)
|
Average core deposits
|
|
$ 4,623,894
|
|
$ 3,903,368
|
|
$ 3,787,882
|
|
|
(1)
|
Brokered deposits are excluded from total average deposits, as presented on the Average Balance, Interest and Yield/Rate analysis table.
|
Core Net Interest Margin (fully-taxable equivalent):
|
|
|
For the
Three Months Ended
|
(In thousands)
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
Net interest income, tax equivalent, as presented
|
|
3.04 %
|
|
2.57 %
|
|
2.30 %
|
Net accretion income on loans from purchase accounting(1)
|
|
(0.30) %
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Net accretion income on investments from purchase accounting(2)
|
|
(0.07) %
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Net amortization on time deposits and borrowings from purchase accounting(3)
|
|
0.01 %
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Core net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)
|
|
2.68 %
|
|
2.57 %
|
|
2.30 %
|
|
(1) Impact from loan fair value mark accretion of $4.3 million.
|
(2) Impact from investment fair value accretion of $831,000.
|
(3) Impact from time deposits and borrowings amortization of $131,000.
