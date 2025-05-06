Meet The Young Writers Who Won Education's 2025 Story Challenge

Ten remarkable students turned their imaginations into unforgettable adventures

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, Education invited young writers from around the globe to unleash their imaginations and submit original works to our 2025 Story Challenge. Their responses were nothing short of spectacular.

Inspired by National Reading Month, the contest received hundreds of entries brimming with unique perspectives and passion for a great tale. They poured in from all corners of the world-including Australia, Canada, Egypt, Hong Kong, Mexico, Peru and Spain-each judged on creativity, originality, organization and descriptive language. Today, we're thrilled to spotlight ten students whose submissions stood out and reminded us why storytelling matters.

These winners have shown incredible talent and vision, building stories that transport readers to new worlds, explore unique characters and tackle meaningful topics. From a brave hero in "Captain Lentils" to a thrilling adventure in "The Midnight Whisper," each story brings something special to the table.



Marco G., Age 7 (Spain) - Captain Lentils

This bold tale follows Captain Lentils, an unexpected hero who courageously takes on aliens and bank robbers to save planet Earth.

Zechariah F., Age 7 (Illinois) - Samuel the Pea and his Quest for Family

Samuel is separated from his pod during the Great Pea War and adopted into a new family. Still, he never gives up hope of reuniting with his parents. This heartwarming tale highlights the power of resilience, love and the unbreakable bond of family.

Bethany I., Age 9 (Texas) - Clay and the Mysterious Pink Lemonade

One day, Clay is handed a glass of pink lemonade instead of his usual yellow. He's stunned but learns a powerful lesson: Something can look different and still be just as good.

Dominic P., Age 9 (Florida) - Homework Monster

A splash of magic juice turns one student's homework into a monster! A wild quest to outwit the creature ensues, blending fantasy and fun in every paragraph.

Eyas K., Age 9 (Texas) - Life as a Cheetah

What if you could trade your physical abilities for the speed and power of the fastest creature on land? Eyas imagines life as a cheetah: darting across the savanna, spotting opportunities from miles away-and never having to eat veggies again.

Sanvi K., Age 10 (Canada) - The Midnight Whisper

Sanvi's eerie mystery plunges readers into a rain-soaked New York City, where investigator Lina Rains follows a trail of cryptic clues, chilling whispers and ancient secrets. Nothing is as it seems.

Eliana T., Age 10 (Hong Kong) - Another Imagination

Stranded on Xelvi after Earth's collapse, Sora crosses paths with "C"-a half-human, half-AI companion. Together, they risk everything chasing the legendary Luminescence Crystal, hoping to make an impossible wish a reality.

Evelyn K., Age 11 (Oregon) - The Stone From the Sky

When Jessie finds a glowing blue orb in her school locker, she's torn from her body and whisked into a cloud-shrouded realm where she must decide who to trust.

Hasitha C., Age 12 (Canada) - The Truth Reflected

A dusty cheval mirror in Charley's attic reveals terrifying visions of the future, leading her and her best friend Bella to uncover a hidden family history. Will Charley simply unearth the past or venture to rewrite it?

Rose G., Age 13 (California) - The Perfect Tutor Struggling in eighth grade after his parents' divorce, Relic faces failing grades. He is assigned Brielle, a seventh-grade genius, as his tutor. Despite initial skepticism, Relic realizes Brielle's unconventional approach might be the perfect way to help him finally catch up.

"We've been blown away by the creativity and originality of the entries we received," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning, Education's parent company . "We encourage everyone to take a moment to read these exceptional works and congratulate the writers for their outstanding achievements."

What's next for the winners?

All winning stories are featured in our annual Story Challenge antholog , where they will inspire readers of all ages. The winners will also receive a one-year Premium membership to Education.

