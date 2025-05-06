Coralogix Launches Advanced Continuous Profiling To Accelerate Issue Resolution Without Slowing Production

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leverages eBPF and OpenTelemetry for Kernel-Level Visibility into Code Issues and Bottlenecks with Extremely Low Overhead

BOSTON, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coralogix , the first cross-stack observability platform provider, today announced Continuous Profiling , an advanced capability that delivers unparalleled real-time visibility into application performance without any code changes or production impact. It seamlessly integrates with Coralogix logs, metrics and traces to help engineering teams pinpoint and resolve bottlenecks in minutes.

Continuous profiling allows developers to connect overall CPU utilization with the underlying application, OS, and kernel processes that are impacting overall performance. By continuously collecting and storing profiling data, developer teams can visualize trends in processes, connect spikes or anomalies with code changes, and highlight troublesome PIDs before they escalate. However, traditional profiling solutions can significantly impact production performance by creating additional workload for the application, consuming extra CPU and memory, and persistently collecting large volumes of data.

Coralogix's Continuous Profiling eliminates this problem by leveraging vendor-neutral eBPF (extended Berkeley Packet Filter) probes together with the OpenTelemetry standard to deliver kernel-level, always-on performance telemetry with less than 1% overhead. These lightweight in-kernel probes capture high-frequency stack traces, CPU cycles, memory allocations, I/O wait times and thread states, all ingested by Coralogix's OpenTelemetry-compatible collector. The platform then renders detailed system information-ranging from latency and process IDs (PIDs) to memory allocation and more-within a powerful user interface. This UI enables customers to explore their data visually through flame graphs or investigate the precise impact of every individual process via an interactive table. Within the table, users can traverse each row to understand the role a specific PID has played in contributing to overall process latency, CPU utilization, and additional system metrics.

Later this year, the company will broaden support to include off-CPU profiling (blocked and scheduling delays), GPU utilization metrics, detailed memory-allocation insights and fine-grained I/O profiling-offering end-to-end visibility across every performance dimension.

“Traditional profiling solutions may provide useful insights, but their invasive and resource-intensive nature often degrades performance,” said Ariel Assaraf, CEO of Coralogix. "With Coralogix Continuous Profiling, we're giving teams an unprecedented lens into production code paths -- automatically and without compromise. By pairing eBPF's efficiency with Coralogix's cross-stack observability, we are enabling organizations to accelerate root-cause analysis, optimize resources, and cut costs, all in one unified platform.”

Benefits of the new feature include:



Rapid Deployment: Get up and running in minutes without having to modify application code.

Performance Optimization: Identify slow function calls within production applications, enabling immediate code optimizations.

Cost Efficiency: Quickly detect and mitigate resource-intensive processes, directly lowering infrastructure costs. Enhanced Troubleshooting: Correlate stack traces with logs and metrics, dramatically reducing incident resolution times.

About Coralogix

Coralogix is a modern, cross-stack observability platform that enables businesses to monitor and manage data in real time, providing instant insights without the need for complex storage solutions. The platform supports application performance monitoring (APM), security information and event management (SIEM), real user monitoring (RUM), and infrastructure monitoring, offering complete visibility into AI performance, security, and governance in a single solution. Coralogix offers a simple pricing model based on data volume, along with world-class support that ensures rapid response times and swift resolutions. Following the acquisition of Aporia in December 2024, Coralogix expanded into AI observability, giving businesses the ability to monitor and govern generative AI models with full transparency. To learn more about how Coralogix can help your business, visit .

