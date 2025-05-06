RTI At AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2025: Accelerating The Future Of Autonomy From Concept To Deployment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Showcasing Secure, Scalable, AI-Driven Solutions for Next-Generation Autonomous Systems

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the software framework company for physical AI systems, will exhibit at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2025 , held May 19-22 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX. At Booth #1628, RTI will demonstrate how RTI Connext® accelerates the development and deployment of next-generation autonomous systems across defense and commercial domains.

As the demand for smarter, more capable autonomy grows across both defense and commercial sectors, Connext delivers the secure, real-time connectivity required to power AI-driven autonomy, multi-vehicle coordination, and unmanned operations in complex, high-stakes environments. Built on the Data Distribution Service (DDSTM) standard , Connext helps teams move efficiently from concept to deployment-accelerating prototyping, simplifying integration, and evolving systems to meet dynamic mission or market needs.

RTI experts will be available to discuss how a data-centric approach enables scalable, flexible architectures for the future of mission-ready autonomous systems.

Event Details

What : RTI at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2025, Booth #1628

When : May 19-22, 2025

Where : George R. Brown Convention Center, Houston, TX

About RTI

RTI is the software framework company for physical AI systems, with a mission to run a smarter world. RTI Connext® provides the data architecture for over 2,000 designs in Aerospace and Defense, Medtech, Automotive, and Robotics – running in more than $1T of total deployed systems worldwide. Only RTI combines decades of technical expertise with industry-leading software and tools to develop smarter systems, faster. Learn more at .

