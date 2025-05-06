Acres.Com Launches Data Center Index To Predict Land Demand Before Public Announcements

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fayetteville, Ark., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acres.com , the complete land intelligence platform, has launched the Acres Data Center Index to help developers and investors identify land poised for future data center development before projects are publicly announced.

The index provides early visibility into land acquisition, power access, and infrastructure planning by tracking activity from hyperscalers and large developers. The tool addresses a growing need to anticipate data center development, driven by the growth of AI and power constraints.

“By the time the public sees a permit, the real decisions are already made,” said Carter Malloy, Founder and CEO of Acres.“The Acres Data Center Index gives users a head start, letting them act on trends before they hit the market.”

What It Does

The Acres Data Center Index helps users:



Track land buys by hyperscalers, even under shell entities

Identify emerging data center hubs

Visualize critical site constraints-power, water, flood risk, topography, and more Understand potential business impact with future state land intelligence

The index draws from Acres' national parcel database, entity analysis, and infrastructure overlays. Paired with Acres' existing platform tools, it offers a single source for land evaluation across early-stage and mature markets.

Why It Matters

Data center growth is straining power grids and land access in high-demand areas. Delays in permitting, zoning, and transmission can stall projects for years. The Acres Data Center Index helps users move early, assess readiness, and mitigate risk before projects are announced.

Who It's For

The index is built for developers, colocation providers, investors, and suppliers seeking a competitive advantage in high-growth areas.

