Trident Resources Receives Drill Permits For Its High-Grade Gold Projects Located In Saskatchewan; Plans For Upcoming Drill Programs
|Contact Lake Gold Deposit - Historical Drill Intercepts
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Description
|TU89-22
|31.0
|55.0
|24.0
|8.05
|length weighted average
|TU89-102
|73.0
|121.1
|48.1
|3.93
|length weighted average
|TU89-125
|56.0
|76.5
|20.5
|12.81
|length weighted average
|TU89-127
|39.5
|57.8
|18.3
|10.41
|length weighted average
|TU92-308
|295.5
|344.5
|49.0
|3.91
|length weighted average
|TU90-146
|205.3
|205.9
|0.6
|2,616.00
|single assay
|TU92-316
|138.3
|138.8
|0.5
|94.06
|single assay
| Notes:
*Analytical data sourced from Cameco historical records
*Historical sampling was discontinuous - data gaps were assigned a zero value
*Intervals are drilled intercepts and do not reflect true thickness
The Preview SW Deposit, located 2.4 km from the Contact Lake Deposit, is host to a historical (2022) mineral resource estimate based on a database of 191 drill holes for a total of 31,943 metres.
|Historical Gold Resources Estimate for Preview SW Deposit
|Deposit
|Category
|Tonnes
|Grade (g/t Au)
|Au Ounces
|Cut-off Grade
|Preview SW Deposit
|Indicated
|5,457,000
|1.56
|273,000
|0.4 g/t Au
|Preview SW Deposit
|Inferred
|5,852,000
|1.40
|263,000
|0.4 g/t Au
| Notes:
*These Historical Mineral Resource values are estimates of quantity, grade and metal content of the deposits
*Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability
*Effective Date: October 31, 2022; a gold price of $1,700.00 USD was used to calculate the MRE
Some significant historical assay results from Preview SW include:
|Preview SW Gold Deposit - Historical Drill Intercepts
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Description
|PR86-17
|66.9
|115.4
|48.5
|3.71
|length weighted average
|PR87-29
|46.2
|58.9
|12.7
|17.59
|length weighted average
|PR87-31
|24.7
|60.2
|35.5
|5.60
|length weighted average
|PR87-54
|153.6
|165.3
|11.7
|13.14
|length weighted average
| Notes:
*Analytical data sourced from Cameco historical records
*Historical sampling was discontinuous - data gaps were assigned a zero value
*Intervals are drilled intercepts and do not reflect true thickness
Qualified Person:
The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Trident Resources as well as Qualified Person.
About Trident Resources Corp.:
Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of advanced-stage gold and copper exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is advancing its 100% owned Contact Lake and Greywacke Lake projects which host significant historical gold resources located within the prospective and underexplored La Ronge Gold Belt, as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project which contains a historical copper resource.
Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, regulatory approvals, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at for further information.
