Vast Majority Of Canadian Motorists Plan On Taking Summer Road Trips – But Most Will Avoid The U.S.: Survey

TORONTO, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians are planning to embrace the open road for summer travel with 82 per cent of motorists planning a day or overnight trip. However, the vast majority of drivers are choosing to stay in Canada and avoiding travel to the U.S., according to a new Probe Research survey for the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada (TRAC; tracanada.ca ).

U.S. road trips decline as Canadians decide to stay close to home

Gauging interest in cross-border and inter-provincial road trips, the survey results reveal that 88 per cent of Canadians would rather take road trips within Canada than venture to the U.S., and only 8 per cent plan to cross the border as of the time of the survey. Fifty-one per cent of drivers cancelled road trips to the U.S. they had planned for this year. Within Canada, 69 per cent plan to take a road trip within their province, while 28 per cent will drive to another part of the country.

Tire Maintenance: An important and often overlooked road trip element

TRAC's survey also gauged insights into drivers' attitudes and knowledge around proper tire maintenance which is crucial to road safety. It prevents blowouts, enhances fuel efficiency, extends tire lifespan, improves vehicle handling for better control, and saves money by avoiding unnecessary repairs and replacements.

Driver disconnect between tire maintenance intention and practice

The survey highlights the disconnect between drivers' awareness of the importance of tire maintenance and their actions. The majority (89 per cent) of Canadian drivers agree that proper tire inflation and maintenance are more beneficial than ever, particularly given current financial pressures, as it improves fuel economy and increases tire longevity. However, this essential practice often goes overlooked and many drivers lack the knowhow about proper tire maintenance, including determining the correct tire pressure for their vehicle, and the right time and right interval for checking tire pressure.

“Our findings reveal that Canadian drivers need more education about how to do tire maintenance right. This is especially true among younger drivers, who may be taking a road trip for the first time this summer,” says Carol Hochu, CEO of the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada.“Proper tire inflation and maintenance aren't just safety measures – they're economic ones. Improper tire inflation – both underinflation and overinflation – increases fuel consumption, shortens tire lifespan, and even increases the risk of tire failure on poorly maintained tires during long road trips. So, while Canadians are staying on Canadian roads this summer, they should check their tires before embarking on a road trip adventure. It's simple, easy, and helps keep drivers safe.”

Key geographic road trip findings



82 per cent plan to take a road trip this summer (this includes day trips and overnight trips, within province, across Canada, and to the U.S.).

69 per cent plan to stay within their province and 28 per cent plan to drive to another part of the country. Only 8 per cent plan to take a road trip to the U.S.; 88 per cent would rather take a road trip within Canada than visit the U.S. at this time.



Key tire maintenance knowhow findings

Despite high awareness of the importance of proper tire inflation, the survey found major – and potentially dangerous – gaps in knowledge about how to measure and set the correct tire inflation level, particularly among younger drivers.



Just 28 per cent of drivers check their tire inflation pressures monthly as recommended by tire makers; only 22 per cent among drivers aged 18 to 34.

64 per cent are unaware inflation pressures should only be measured when tires are cold; 72 per cent among drivers aged 18 to 34. (A vehicle should be stationary for at least three hours or not have been driven more than two kilometres prior to checking tire inflation. Warm tires give an inaccurate reading.)

31 per cent incorrectly refer to the air pressure stamped on the tire's sidewall when identifying the correct pressure for their tires. (The imprinted sidewall pressure is the maximum pressure a tire can contain under maximum load, not the recommended inflation level. The correct inflation pressure is on the vehicle placard/sticker, which is commonly located on the driver's door jamb. Prolonged driving at this inflation pressure may result in uneven tread wear and reduced traction.) 13 per cent either rely on visual inspections or do not know how to determine if their tires are properly inflated; 20 per cent among drivers aged 18 to 34. (A tire can be underinflated by 20 per cent or more and look normal.)

$490 million wasted on fuel

According to Statistics Canada, in 2019 Canadians purchased 43 billion litres of gasoline. With a 0.6 per cent gas mileage improvement resulting from proper tire inflation, drivers would have avoided having to buy 258 million litres of gasoline and saved about $490 million. Saving this much gasoline would also avoid the release of 593,000 metric tonnes of CO 2 into the atmosphere, which equals the emissions of 125,000 vehicles in a year. (Based on $1.90 per litre fuel cost between January and April 2022, and one litre of gasoline producing 2.3 kilograms of CO 2 ).

Impact of tire pressure on fuel economy

Industry studies show motorists can improve their gas mileage by 0.6 per cent on average – up to 3 per cent in some cases – simply by keeping their tires inflated to the vehicle manufacturer's recommended pressure. Additionally, underinflated tires can lower gas mileage by about 0.2 per cent for each one PSI drop in the average pressure of all tires. Driving a vehicle with just one tire underinflated by 56 kPa (8 PSI) can increase vehicle fuel consumption by 4 per cent.

Learn more about how drivers can maximize the safety, performance, and longevity of their tires by visiting TRAC's YouTube channel: @BeTireSmartRAC .

Four easy steps to measure tire pressure correctly:

Step One

Find the recommended inflation pressure for your tires on the vehicle placard, which is commonly located on the driver's door jamb. If you can't find it, check the owner's manual for its location.

Step Two

Remember to only measure pressure when the tires are cold. If you have been driving more than two kilometers, wait three hours before measuring.

Step Three

Use a tire gauge when measuring pressure. Remove the cap from the valve stem, press the tire gauge onto the valve and take the pressure reading.

Step Four

Add air until the recommended air pressure is achieved. If you overfill the tire, release air by pushing on the metal stem in the centre of the valve, then re-check the pressure.

Survey methodology

An online survey of 1,000 Canadian drivers was completed between April 14 and 21, 2025, using a national online panel. A probability sample of the same size would yield a margin of error of +/-3.1%, 19 times out of 20.

About the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada

The Tire and Rubber Association of Canada is the national trade association representing tire makers, rubber products manufacturers and importers as well as rubber recyclers and suppliers of goods and services related to the industry. TRAC helps shape public policy that supports tire and rubber industry innovation, performance, safety, and sustainability including end-of-life tire management.

Media Contact

Michelle Magee

Senior Consultant, Xposure PR

