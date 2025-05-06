Actuate Therapeutics Announces Statistically Significant Topline Results From Global Phase 2 Trial Of Elraglusib In First-Line Treatment Of Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer



Topline data shows statistically significant improvement in overall survival in elraglusib plus GnP combination arm versus GnP control arm

Elraglusib/GnP combination arm demonstrated substantial improvement in median overall survival since the last data analysis

Clinical trial meets primary endpoint for overall survival and confirms significant 1-year survival rate

Elraglusib/GnP combination arm demonstrated a favorable risk-benefit profile

Topline dataset to be presented in an oral presentation at the upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting Company plans to work with regulators to expeditiously bring elraglusib to commercialization

CHICAGO and FORT WORTH, Texas, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACTU) (“Actuate” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment of high-impact, difficult-to-treat cancers through the inhibition of glycogen synthase kinase-3 beta (GSK-3β), today announced that elraglusib in combination with gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel (GnP) met the primary endpoints and achieved statistical significance in topline results from its ongoing Phase 2 (Actuate-1801 Part 3B) trial in first-line treatment of metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC).

The topline results, which demonstrate a substantial improvement in median overall survival benefit in the elraglusib/GnP combination arm compared to the results announced in December 2024, will be presented on May 31, 2025, at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

“Pancreatic cancer is one of the most aggressive and difficult-to-treat malignancies, where patients urgently need new therapeutic options,” said Daniel Schmitt, President & Chief Executive Officer of Actuate.“There have been no major advances in improving survival in first-line treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer in over a decade. Demonstrating statistically significant increases in both median overall survival and percent of patients reaching one-year survival and beyond, along with a favorable risk-benefit profile in this Phase 2 trial, further demonstrates elraglusib's potential to shift the treatment paradigm in mPDAC. We are incredibly excited to present the topline data at ASCO. Based on the significant improvement in survival we have seen to date in the combination arm, we look forward to working with US and EU regulators in the second half of this year to map out the path to advancing elraglusib to NDA and registration and making the drug available to patients as expeditiously as possible.”

ASCO Presentation Details:

Abstract Title: Preliminary results from the randomized phase 2 study (1801 part 3B) of elraglusib in combination with gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel (GnP) versus GnP alone in patients (pts) with previously untreated metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC).

Abstract Number : 4006

Session Title : Gastrointestinal Cancer-Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary

Presenter: Devalingam Mahalingam, MD, PhD

Oral Presentation Date and Time : Saturday, May 31, 2025, 4:48 PM CDT

About Actuate-1801 Part 3B Study

The Actuate-1801 Part 3B study (NCT03678883 ) is a randomized, controlled Phase 2 trial of elraglusib with GnP versus GnP alone in first-line mPDAC. The trial enrolled 286 mPDAC patients with no prior systemic treatment for metastatic disease, who were randomized 2:1 to the elraglusib treatment arm (elraglusib + GnP) or the control arm (GnP alone). Elraglusib is administered at a dose of 9.3 mg/kg by IV infusion on Day 1 of each week of a 28-day cycle. The primary endpoint for this study is median overall survival, with OS summarized throughout the study by estimates of 1-year survival. Secondary endpoints are DCR, ORR, PFS, and AE.

About GSK-3β

Inhibition of GSK-3β may inhibit tumor growth and improve survival through several complimentary mechanisms that include enhancement of chemotherapy activity, activation of innate anti-tumor immunity, and regulation of gene expression, leading to alterations in tumor metabolism and Epithelial-to-Mesenchymal Transition (EMT).

About Actuate Therapeutics, Inc.

Actuate is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment of high-impact, difficult-to-treat cancers. Actuate's lead investigational drug, elraglusib (a novel GSK-3β inhibitor), targets molecular pathways in cancer that are involved in promoting tumor growth and resistance to conventional cancer drugs such as chemotherapy through the inhibition of nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells (NF-kB) and DNA Damage Response (DDR). Elraglusib may also mediate anti-tumor immunity through the regulation of multiple immune checkpoints and immune cell function. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at

