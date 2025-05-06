Vital Battery Metals Appoints Michael Mulberry As Advisor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Battery Metals Inc. (or the) (CSE:| OTC:| FRA:), is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Mulberry as a technical advisor to the Company (the“”). Mr. Mulberry, former Director and CEO at Medaro Mining Corp (2022-2025) and President of Copper Cowboy Resources (2008-2022), brings over 20 years of experience working with mining exploration companies.

Mr. Mulberry's experience began in the mid 1990's and includes several management positions such as President, CEO and Director of Roogold Inc. (2018-2022), and director and/or officer at Secova Metals Corp, Westkam Gold Corp. and World Organics Inc. Additionally, Mr. Mulberry has provided geo-technical services, project management, logistics and technical support to numerous mining exploration companies. Most recently, Mr. Mulberry was Founder, Director and President of FenexOro Gold Corp. (2017-2020) and Founder, Director, and Chief Financial Officer of Benjamin Hill Gold Corp.

Mr. Mulberry commented,“I'm pleased to be joining Vital and look forward to supporting the team as the Company continues to grow its presence in the exploration space. With over two decades in the industry, I've seen the impact that a strong technical foundation and strategic vision can have on emerging companies, and I'm excited to contribute to the Company's growth.”

Interim Chief Executive Officer, Mandeep Parmar, added,“Mr. Mulberry's experience in the exploration industry, primarily in leadership roles, across numerous ventures makes him a strong addition to our team. His insight and hands-on experience will be invaluable as we advance our projects and evaluate new opportunities.”

About Vital Battery Metals Inc.

Vital Battery Metals Inc. (CSE: VBAM |OTC: VBAMF | FRA: C0O) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprised of battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Sting Copper Project.

The Sting Copper Project covers approximately 12,700 hectares and hosts multiple historic Newfoundland and Labrador Government documented mineral occurrences and is located within a 50 km corridor known for significant volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS), copper quartz vein lode and low sulphation epithermal gold showings.

