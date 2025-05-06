Bigcommerce Taps Klarna As Global Preferred Partner For Flexible Payment Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Through this global partnership, BigCommerce merchants can tap into Klarna's global reach and flexible payment options to optimize checkout experiences, boost conversion rates and drive revenue growth

AUSTIN, Texas, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading provider of open, composable commerce solutions for B2C and B2B brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors, today announced that Klarna , the AI-powered payments and commerce network, has become a global preferred payments partner. As a global preferred partner, Klarna will bring its flexible, interest-free payment options to merchants worldwide, enhancing the shopping experience and driving growth with one single integration.

Klarna offers a wide range of payment options, including Pay in Full, a hassle-free transaction for those who want to pay the full amount of their order upfront, Pay in 4, which allows customers to split their purchase into four interest-free payments, as well as Fair Financing, which offers flexible payment plans for larger purchases. The partnership furthers BigCommerce and Klarna's mutual mission to help brands and retailers optimize their checkouts and conversion rates by offering payment flexibility and making large purchases more accessible to consumers.

“BigCommerce is committed to empowering merchants with the flexibility and tools they need to grow on their own terms,” said Michaela Weber, senior vice president of strategic business development and general manager of payments at BigCommerce.“Klarna's extensive global reach, trusted brand and shopper-first approach make them an ideal partner for our merchants. Together, we are expanding access to flexible payment solutions that drive conversion and customer loyalty across international markets.”

“Today's consumers expect greater flexibility and convenience in how they pay,” said David Sykes, chief commercial officer at Klarna.“Our partnership with BigCommerce enables brands and retailers to streamline their operations through a single global solution, eliminating the need for fragmented regional providers and delivering a smooth, scalable experience for businesses and their customers alike.”

Klarna is natively integrated to BigCommerce and can be easily enabled for the brands, retailers, manufacturers, distributors and other merchants that choose to use it. As a native integration, it is also maintained by BigCommerce's development team, making it a great option for merchants that need checkout customizations and flexibility.

“Implementing Klarna with our BigCommerce store has been a big asset to our strategy to provide a market-leading purchasing experience,” said Jon Cleaver, CTO at SportsShoes.com, a leading UK-based online running shoes, running clothing and outdoor gear retailer.“Our customers appreciate the flexibility it gives them, and it in turn has helped maintain position as an unrivalled retailer in the running, fitness and outdoor communities.”

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform that empowers brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated professional-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries rely on BigCommerce, including Coldwater Creek, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., MKM Building Supplies, United Aqua Group and Uplift Desk. For more information, please visit or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

About Klarna

Klarna is on a mission to be available everywhere for everything. With over 93 million global active Klarna users and 2.9 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter - online, in-store and through Apple Pay in the U.S., UK and Canada. More than 675,000 retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. For more information, visitText> .

