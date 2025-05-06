Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

MIMEDX To Present At The Bofa Securities 2025 Healthcare Conference


2025-05-06 08:16:49
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MARIETTA, Ga., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the“Company”) today announced that members of its senior management will participate in the BofA Securities 2025 Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas, NV.

Presentation Details:
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
5:15 p.m. PDT
Webcast Link

Investors interested in meeting with senior management at this event may contact their Bank of America representative.

About MIMEDX
MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX is dedicated to providing a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company's vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit .

Contact:
Matt Notarianni
Investor Relations
470-304-7291
...


MENAFN06052025004107003653ID1109513147

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search