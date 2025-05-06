Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Quoin Pharmaceuticals To Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Tuesday, May 13, 2025


2025-05-06 08:16:49
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ASHBURN, Va., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) (the "Company" or "Quoin"), a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases, today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

The announcement will include an operational update highlighting key achievements from the quarter, recent accomplishments, and financial highlights.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products that treat rare and orphan diseases. We are committed to addressing unmet medical needs for patients, their families, communities and care teams. Quoin's innovative pipeline comprises four products in development that collectively have the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Scleroderma, Epidermolysis Bullosa and others. For more information, go to: .

For further information, contact:
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Michael Myers, Ph.D., CEO
...

Investor Relations
PCG Advisory
Jeff Ramson
...
(646) 863-6341


MENAFN06052025004107003653ID1109513146

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search