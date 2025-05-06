Digital Cameras Big Savings Alert: Save On Nikon, Canon, And Sony Flagship Cameras For A Limited Time, Top Camera Deals Now Live At B&H Photo

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Photography enthusiasts and professionals alike can now take advantage of some of the industry's most coveted cameras. B&H Photo has launched an exciting new round of camera deals on a wide range of models from Nikon, Canon, and Sony, including the cutting-edge Nikon Z9 and Nikon Z8 , the full-frame favorite Canon R6 Mark II , and the ever-reliable Sony a7R IV and Sony a7R V Mirrorless Camera.

NEW YORK, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B&H Photo, one of the leading retailers of photography and video equipment, has announced limited-time deals on some of the most sought-after mirrorless and DSLR cameras. The promotion spans across top brands-Nikon, Canon, and Sony -and features flagship models as well as popular classics.

Featured Deals Include:

Nikon Z9 – a professional-grade camera characterized by its stacked sensor and powerful processing engine, advanced AF performance, and high-resolution 8K video recording. the Z9 stands out as a camera that appeals to photographers and filmmakers working across a wide variety of applications.



$500.00 Instant Savings on Nikon Z9 Mirrorless Camera



Key Features



45.7MP FX-Format Stacked CMOS Sensor

EXPEED 7 Image Processor

8.3K 60p N-RAW, 4.1K 60p ProRes RAW

8K30p and 4K120p Video, 10-Bit Internal

Up to 20 fps Raw, 30 fps JPEG Shooting

493-Point AF, AI-Based Subject Detection

Blackout-Free Real Live Viewfinder

3.2" 4-Axis Tilting Touchscreen LCD

Vertical Grip, 2x CFexpress Type B Slots 5 GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GNSS



Nikon Z8 – Cutting-edge mirrorless power at a new low price with $500 instant savings. The Nikon Z8 is a compact, lightweight camera housing much of the technology from the Z9 but in a sleeker, more portable package. Dubbed the ultimate hybrid camera, features the same proven sensor, processing, and AF capabilities of the flagship with a new body design that better suits gimbal use, event shooting, and other handheld applications.



Nikon Z8 Mirrorless Camera



Key Features



FX-Format Stacked CMOS Sensor

Lightweight Design, 30% Smaller than Z9

8.3K 60p N-RAW, 4.1K 60p ProRes RAW

8K30p and 4K120p Video, 10-Bit Internal

Up to 20 fps Raw, 30 fps JPEG Shooting

493-Point AF, AI-Based Subject Detection

Blackout-Free Real Live Viewfinder

3.2" 4-Axis Tilting Touchscreen LCD

CFx Type B & SD Memory Card Slots 5 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth



Nikon D850 – The legendary DSLR with outstanding resolution and durability a multimedia DSLR that brings together robust stills capabilities along with apt movie and time-lapse recording. Revolving around a newly designed BSI CMOS sensor and proven EXPEED 5 image processor, the D850 is clearly distinguished by its high resolution for recording detailed.



Nikon D850 DSLR Camera $600.00 Instant Savings



Nikon D780 – a versatile DSLR excelling in both photography and video applications. Featuring a full-frame CMOS sensor, high-resolution stills and video recording are possible, and the sensor features a BSI design for heightened clarity and reduced noise levels to suit working in a variety of lighting conditions.



Nikon D780 DSLR Camera $600.00 Instant Savings



Canon EOS R6 Mark II – High-speed performance with full-frame versatile mirrorless camera for the multimedia creator. An updated CMOS sensor pairs with updated processing for more improved AF, impressive 4K 60p 10-bit video, and faster overall performance.



Canon EOS R6 Mark II Mirrorless Camera Instant Savings



Canon 5D Mark IV – which is an outstanding still photography option and an able 4K capable video machine. This multimedia maven offers a newly developed full-frame CMOS sensor paired with the DIGIC 6+ image processor.

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera $300 Instant Savings



Sony a7 III – Still a crowd favorite, now at an even better value a well-rounded camera suitable for both photo and video applications in a variety of working situations. Refined for improved speed and low-light performance, a new Exmor R BSI CMOS sensor and BIONZ X processor benefit image quality, video capabilities, and AF performance.



Sony a7 III Mirrorless Camera – $500.00 Instant Savings



Sony a7R IV – Next-gen hybrid mirrorless camera with $400 Instant savings



Sony a7R IV continues the noteworthy series of highly capable full-frame cameras, characterized by impressive stills and video performance and versatility. This fourth edition of the a7R sees the inclusion of an updated 61MP sensor along with faster processing, improved AF performance, and a more well-rounded feature-set for both high-end photo and video applications.

Sony a7R IV Mirrorless Camera



Sony a7R V - $400.00 Instant Savings



Sony a7R V Mirrorless Camera designed for those who crave detail. Featuring a 61MP full-frame sensor, all-new AI-based autofocus system with advanced subject recognition, 8K video recording, and 8-stop image stabilization, the fifth-generation a7R is reliable and well-rounded for both photography and video applications.



Nikon Z6 III – The latest Z-series release, now available at launch pricing



Nikon Z6 III Mirrorless Camera - $400 Instant Savings



Key Features



Partially-Stacked CMOS Sensor

EXPEED 7 Image Processor

6K 60p N-RAW, 6K 30p ProRes RAW

4K 120p, Full HD 240p Slow Motion Video

Up to 20 fps Raw, 60 fps JPEG Shooting

Blackout-Free, 5760k-Dot EVF

493-Point AF, AI-Based Subject Detection

3.2" 4-Axis Tilting Touchscreen LCD

CFexpress Type B & SD Memory Card Slots Camera-to-Cloud Direct Connectivity



Whether you're upgrading your gear, diving into full-frame photography, or looking for a versatile travel companion, these deals offer a rare chance to get premium gear at reduced prices. B&H Photo trusted service, fast shipping, and expert support make it the perfect place to score your next camera.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography , video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 52 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here . In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts .

Bild Expo 2025 - A Two-Day Celebration of Photography, Content Creation, and Filmmaking

"Bild Expo is more than just an event-it's an energetic gathering of like-minded creatives from all corners of the content world," said Jeff Gerstel, Chief Marketing Officer at B&H Photo. "We're beyond excited to create this special opportunity for content creators, photographers, videographers, podcasters, and filmmakers at all levels to learn, connect, and be inspired by the leaders of our industry and the latest gear."

Secure your spot now! Visit to register and keep updated on event details.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="B&H Photo SuperStore">B&H Photo SuperStor , located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

The B&H Payboo Credit Card offers the industry's best instant savings and special financing, subject to credit approval. Visit B&H's Payboo Page to learn more and apply.

Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

A video accompanying this announcement is available at