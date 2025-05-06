Qualifacts & OPEN MINDS Strengthen Partnership To Help Organizations Drive Growth & Improve Clinical Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nashville, Tenn. and Gettysburg, Pa., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts is pleased to announce an expanded partnership with OPEN MINDS , a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) solutions, aimed at helping health and human service organizations drive organizational growth and enhance the clinical experience through technology.

In the years since Meaningful Use, EHR development has focused on features to assure compliance, but the use of EHRs to improve clinical care and to support the end-user experience has lagged.

In the year ahead, Qualifacts will be a Premier Partner with OPEN MINDS in its education and technical assistance initiatives in the field. In addition, OPEN MINDS will be working with the Qualifacts team to create models to enhance the use of technology to support clinical experience. This includes expanded functionality for artificial intelligence (including agentic AI) , business intelligence (BI), industry benchmarking, revenue cycle management (RCM), and virtual care and client experience solutions.

“In times of volatility and uncertainty, the behavioral healthcare community, more than ever, needs strong guidance and advocacy. Qualifacts' partnership with OPEN MINDS Circle amplifies our efforts to support providers, drive innovation, and ensure individuals receive the care they need. Together, we are committed to navigating these challenges and shaping a stronger, more resilient future for behavioral healthcare,” said Josh Schoeller, CEO, Qualifacts.

“We're looking forward to working with the Qualifacts team to move the needle on the use of EHRs to support clinical workflow,” said OPEN MINDS CEO Monica E. Oss.“The Qualifacts team is looking to enhance the experience of using an EHR to support clinical care excellence rather than solely administrative compliance.”

With this strategic partnership, Qualifacts and OPEN MINDS aim to support health and human services organizations in successful business and margin management by providing critical tools such as clinician-centric workflows, documentation, and revenue cycle management.

This collaboration reinforces both organizations' dedication to improving the quality of care and outcomes for individuals and communities across the nation by enabling organizations to:



Drive efficacy in virtual care

Foster client engagement

Enhance clinical documentation Streamline billing and reporting

About Qualifacts

Celebrating 25 years, Qualifacts is the leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health and human services organizations. Putting the health of individuals first, our award-winning platforms-Credible, CareLogic, and InSync-enable behavioral health providers to spend more time on what matters most: delivering superior care that drives better outcomes. Qualifacts is more than a provider of innovative technology-we're partners in care, working alongside organizations of all sizes nationwide to simplify the lives of behavioral health providers and provide care with the greatest need. We simplify clinical workflows and ensure compliance, while strengthening client-provider relationships. Today, we serve more than 2,700 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation's Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs).

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence, management consulting, and marketing services firm specializing exclusively in the markets of the health and human service field that serve consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. OPEN MINDS' mission is to provide payers, service provider organizations, and technology and scientific firms that serve these consumers with the market and management knowledge needed to improve their organizational efficiency and effectiveness. For more information, visit .

