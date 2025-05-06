Lassila & Tikanoja Plc: Managers' Transactions - Tuija Kalpala

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lassila & Tikanoja plcStock Exhange Release6 May, 2025 at 3.15 pm

Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tuija Kalpala

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj

LEI: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 106981/4/4

Transaction date: 2025-05-05

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010854

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1486 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1486 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Hilppa Rautpalo

General Counsel

Additional information:

Hilppa Rautpalo, tel. +358 46 876 7123

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is putting the circular economy into practice. Together with our customers, we keep materials, manufacturing sites and properties in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. This is to create more value with the circular economy for our customers, personnel and society in a broader sense. Achieving this also means growth in value for our shareholders. Our objective is to continuously grow our actions' carbon handprint, our positive effect on the climate. We assume our social responsibility by looking after the work ability of our personnel as well as offering jobs to those who are struggling to find employment, for example. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs approximately 7,400 people. Net sales in 2024 amounted to EUR 770.7 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

