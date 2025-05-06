The Pickled Beet Celebrates Twenty Years In Business

Chef Liz

The Award-Winning Culinary Company Has Provided Two Decades of Purposeful Cooking and Heartfelt Service in South Florida

- Elizabeth Willard, Founder and CEO of The Pickled Beet

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Pickled Beet , South Florida's award-winning gourmet chef and culinary services company , celebrates twenty years of crafting personalized, nutritious meals that help clients live their healthiest lives. Each dish starts with organic, premium ingredients, customized to each client's dietary needs and preferences.

“Over the last twenty years, we've been honored to serve professional athletes, successful business men and women, busy families, and those navigating specialized diets, while never wavering in our belief that food is medicine,” says Miami native Elizabeth (Liz) Willard , Founder and CEO of The Pickled Beet.“In a male dominated profession, I'm especially proud of the success of The Pickled Beet.”

What began in 2006 as Lucia's Personal Chef Service, a solo endeavor inspired by Chef Liz's great-grandmother and her passion for using organic, home-grown ingredients, has grown into The Pickled Beet, one of Florida's most trusted names in culinary services. Whether a multi-course, gourmet meal served by a private chef, weekly meals tailored to any preference or dietary needs, or delicious dishes prepared for private jet travel, The Pickled Beet has led by purpose and a commitment to the health of its clients.

Chef Liz's own healing journey through food when she suffered with the autoimmune disease, Hashimoto's, inspires her to accommodate even the most severe food allergies and medical maladies with delicious meals in Miami's only dedicated Gluten Free facility.

“The Pickled Beet provided meals for our month-long holiday vacation and I cannot say enough good things about the service and quality of the food,” says client Lizbeth H.“We had a ton of dietary restrictions and they handled them all, from vegan to low-sodium. I would highly recommend Chef Liz and her team.”

Over the years, The Pickled Beet has been honored to be recognized as a Top 12 Personal Chef Service by Expertise (2017–2025), Best of Florida – Catering Division (2024), Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Florida (2023), as well as featured in media outlets including The Miami Herald, Lifestyle Magazine, Voyage Miami, Business Air News, and more.

About The Pickled Beet

Personal Chef Services - Private Chef Experiences - In-Flight Catering

The Pickled Beet, South Florida's award-winning gourmet chef and culinary services company, helps clients focus on what's most important in life through tailored weekly personal chef services that deliver freshly prepared 100% organic meals right to their home or office. They also offer personalized services through luxury private chef events and holiday catering, in-flight private aviation catering, and semi-private chef experiences.

Inspired by her Italian great grandmother's home-cooked meals, Chef Elizabeth Willard founded The Pickled Beet in May 2006, with a mission to help clients heal through food, expertly accommodating even the most severe food allergies and medical maladies with delicious customized meals in a Celiac-safe kitchen.



Service Areas Include: Miami, Pinecrest, Coral Gables, South Miami, Coconut Grove, Key Biscayne, Downtown Miami, Brickell, Midtown, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay, Homestead, Doral, Miami Beach, Hollywood, Kendall, Wilton Manor, Weston, Fort Lauderdale, Boynton Beach, Jupiter, Stuart, Palm Beach Gardens, Delray, and Delray Beach.



