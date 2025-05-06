Subhash Ghai & Sonu Nigam Pay Tribute To Mohammed Rafi During Cadence Music Fest

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) In a heartfelt tribute to mark the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary playback singer Mohammed Rafi, Whistling Woods International and its Chairman Subhash Ghai announced the launch of the Mohd Rafi Music Scholarship at the inaugural ceremony of Cadence Music Festival 2025 on Monday.

The evening witnessed an emotional and celebratory atmosphere as industry veterans and dignitaries came together to honour the icon. The scholarship was announced in the presence of Shahid Mohd. Rafi, son of the legendary singer.

Subhash Ghai, who was deeply moved during the event, shared a personal memory saying, "In this world, there were very few like Mohd. Rafi Saahab. Thank you to the students of Whistling Woods International for organising 'Cadence.' Thank you to Sonu ji, Mohd. Shahid ji, and Ashish ji for gracing the stage. I was roughly eight when someone asked me, 'Can you sing?' and I hummed Rafi Saahab's song. Rafi Saahab's voice had a soul, and through this scholarship, we aim to inspire the next generation of singers."

Sonu Nigam paid a glowing tribute, saying, "Rafi Saahab is an institution. There wouldn't be any singer today who hasn't learned from him. Just yesterday I was having a brief discussion with my father about how Rafi Saahab has shaped an entire generation. The way he modulated his voice, there's no match. There are very few singers who had a divine voice-one of them was Lata ji and the other was Rafi Saahab."

Shahid Mohd. Rafi, emotionally moved, concluded the evening by saying, "Thank you Subhash ji for this honour. Abba Huzoor was a disciplined person, he never attended any parties, he was dedicated only and only to music. And I hope through this scholarship we will inspire the future singer."

The Mohd Rafi Music Scholarship will be awarded to a student from the Whistling Woods School of Music, with the aim of nurturing exceptional musical talent and keeping Rafi Saahab's timeless legacy alive.