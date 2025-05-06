Principal Secretary (PS) Oluga Calls For Strategic Reforms In Kenya’S Blood Transfusion And Transplant Services To Support Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Goals

Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Dr. Ouma Oluga, has highlighted the need for strategic reforms in Kenya's blood transfusion and transplant services. Dr. Oluga emphasized the critical role that a reliable blood supply plays in advancing Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and reducing maternal mortality.

During a meeting with the Kenya Blood Transfusion and Transplant Services (KBTTS) team, he stressed the importance of efficient planning, optimized supply chains, and equipment modernization to ensure safe and consistent blood availability across the country.

Dr. Oluga identified governance as a key challenge and urged the team to prioritize the public good over individual interests. He emphasized the importance of unity, accountability, and innovation to align their work with the national health agenda. He also stressed the need for strengthened policy frameworks for transplant services and the expansion of external partnerships and philanthropic support.

The PS reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to addressing operational, human resource, and infrastructure challenges, urging the team to rethink the funding model and optimize the limited resources available to meet the sector's needs.

Significant progress has been made in the blood transfusion services, with the Directorate of Blood Transfusion and Transplant Services transitioning from whole blood to blood components in line with WHO guidance. The Directorate is also advancing blood management through the Damu-KE system, with six regional centres and full capacity across all 47 counties.

In the last financial year, the Directorate surpassed its target by collecting 449,000 units of blood and blood components. Dr. Patrick Amoth, Director General for Health, commended the team and called for an increased focus on resource mobilization, county-level partnerships, and the expediting of the Blood Transfusion Bill.

