Ambassador Zhao Weiping Pays Courtesy Call On New Governor Of Khomas Region Of The Republic Of Namibia

On April 17, 2025, Ambassador Zhao Weiping paid a courtesy call on Hon. Shafiishuna Sam Nujoma, the new Governor of Khomas Region of the Republic of Namibia, having an in-depth exchange of views on promoting the friendly exchanges between China and Namibia at the local level.

Ambassador Zhao extended congratulations to Governor Nujoma on his new appointment and said that local exchanges play an important part in promoting friendship between the two countries. The Embassy will continue to support exchanges between Khomas Province and its sister provinces in China.

Governor Nujoma spoke highly of the friendly exchanges at the local level between Namibia and China, and looks forward to further cooperation in various fields with sister provinces in China.

