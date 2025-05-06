Red Planet Redefines The Future Of Food Security In The Region

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Red Planet, a UAE-founded company committed to redefining the future of food security and preservation, has officially launched its brand in the UAE, introducing a bold new vision in the region for long-lasting, nutritious meals made with advanced technology.

The company harnesses cutting-edge freeze-dry technology to produce high-quality meals that remain fresh for up to 25 years, without the use of artificial preservatives, colours, or flavours. Strategically located to serve both local and regional markets, Red Planet produces a wide range of nutritious meals, including authentic Arabic dishes and flavours inspired by the distinct culinary traditions of the GCC region, all adhering to Halal standards.

Jassim Al Nowais, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Red Planet, said:“With the launch of Red Planet, we are bringing to life a vision that combines the UAE's spirit of innovation with a deep commitment to food sustainability. Our mission goes beyond innovation, it's about reinforcing regional food security, empowering humanitarian relief, and preparing for the challenges of tomorrow – from natural disasters to future space exploration missions. Looking ahead, we have set ambitious growth plans. Over the next five years, we aim to expand our operations, diversify our product offerings, and forge strategic partnerships with governments, humanitarian agencies, military organisations, and space industry leaders to drive food security worldwide.”

Utilising advanced freeze-drying techniques that remove up to 95 per cent of moisture from food while preserving taste, nutritional value, and food safety, Red Planet's solutions are designed for daily consumption as well as emergency preparedness, providing enhanced convenience and long-term food security. Furthermore, its products are tailored to meet the diverse needs of critical sectors, including humanitarian organisations, the armed forces, space agencies, and other governmental agencies.

The company's operational strategy focuses on maximising production efficiency while upholding the highest quality standards. Meals are crafted from fresh, naturally resources ingredients, meticulously freeze-dried to retain their natural flavours and nutrients, and packaged in specially designed packaging for optimal long-term storage. Each product undergoes rigorous testing to meet exacting standards for taste, safety, and durability. Additionally, Red Planet's robust maintenance protocols and efficient distribution systems ensure minimal downtime and reliable delivery of products across local and regional markets.

With its official launch in the UAE, Red Planet is set to play a transformative role in the region's food security landscape and beyond, pioneering resilient and innovative food solutions that address both current and future challenges – proudly 'Made in the UAE for the World'.