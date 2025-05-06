Telangana Shocker: Woman Loses Twins After Botched Delivery By Nurses On Doctor's 'Video Call' Instructions

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a shocking incident of medical negligence, a woman lost her unborn twins due to an allegedly botched delivery procedure.

The incident took place in the Rangareddy district of Telangana on Sunday.

The woman, identified as 26-year-old Butti Keerthi, a resident of Eliminedu village in Rangareddy, had conceived twins after seven years of marriage.

She had conceived through In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) five months back and was under the care of Dr Anusha Reddy.

According to a Times of India report, Butti Keerthi lost her unborn twins after nurses administered her an injection on the instructions of the doctor on a video call.

On the morning of May 4, Keerthi experienced unbearable pain and was rushed to Vijaya Laxmi Hospital in Ibrahimpatnam in the district.

Dr Anusha Reddy, who was not present at the moment, decided to treat the woman over the phone after being informed by the hospital staff.

The doctor instructed nurses to administer an injection to control Keerthi's pain.

Unfortunately, the injection failed to control the pain and also ruptured her stitches.

"I had an ache in my abdomen. Over the phone, they asked me to take an injection. I was worried, so we came to the hospital within half an hour. The doctor advised the nurses over the phone and they started the treatment on her instructions. The nurse checked me twice. I started bleeding. It is only after my babies came out that the doctor arrived. She said the babies had died. The doctor didn't check me at all," a heartbroken Keerthi said, according to a report by NDTV.

B Venkateswar Rao, District Medical and Health Officer for Rangareddy district, said Keerthi is safe and "it was extremely unprofessional of the doctor to let the nurses perform the complex procedure. We will conduct a thorough inquiry and submit our report to the police and higher authorities," according to a Times of India report.

An FIR has been registered against the private hospital for medical negligence in the matter.

"We have registered a case under section 106(1), read with section 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to medical negligence. We will initiate an action based on the district medical and health officer's (DMHO) report," said Ibrahimpatnam police station SHO I. Jagadeesh, according to the ToI report.

The state health department officials have also sealed the hospital.