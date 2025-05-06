403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan Fuel Tanker Blast Death Toll Climbs to Twenty
(MENAFN) The tragic aftermath of last week's fuel tanker explosion in the Noshki district of southwestern Pakistan continues to unfold, with local law enforcement confirming that the death toll has tragically increased to 20. This somber announcement comes as several individuals who sustained critical burn injuries have succumbed to their wounds.
Police officials reported that in the past four days, 17 of those critically injured in the devastating incident passed away while receiving urgent medical care at Liaquat National Hospital, located in the southern port city of Karachi.
The catastrophic explosion occurred on April 28 in Noshki, a region within Pakistan's Balochistan province. The incident was triggered when a tanker truck transporting petrol ignited during welding repair work.
The initial blast resulted in the immediate death of the tanker driver and left over 60 individuals with injuries, a significant number of whom suffered extensive and severe burns across 70 to 80 percent of their bodies.
Recognizing the limited capacity of local healthcare facilities to manage such critical cases, the Balochistan provincial government made arrangements to airlift 24 of the most severely injured patients to Karachi for specialized medical treatment.
Eyewitness accounts reveal that the tanker driver, in a heroic attempt to avert a larger catastrophe, had moved the burning vehicle away from a crowded truck terminal. Tragically, a crowd gathered near the isolated tanker shortly before it exploded, engulfing the surrounding area in flames, even impacting a fire truck that had arrived to address the initial blaze.
Police officials reported that in the past four days, 17 of those critically injured in the devastating incident passed away while receiving urgent medical care at Liaquat National Hospital, located in the southern port city of Karachi.
The catastrophic explosion occurred on April 28 in Noshki, a region within Pakistan's Balochistan province. The incident was triggered when a tanker truck transporting petrol ignited during welding repair work.
The initial blast resulted in the immediate death of the tanker driver and left over 60 individuals with injuries, a significant number of whom suffered extensive and severe burns across 70 to 80 percent of their bodies.
Recognizing the limited capacity of local healthcare facilities to manage such critical cases, the Balochistan provincial government made arrangements to airlift 24 of the most severely injured patients to Karachi for specialized medical treatment.
Eyewitness accounts reveal that the tanker driver, in a heroic attempt to avert a larger catastrophe, had moved the burning vehicle away from a crowded truck terminal. Tragically, a crowd gathered near the isolated tanker shortly before it exploded, engulfing the surrounding area in flames, even impacting a fire truck that had arrived to address the initial blaze.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment