403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt FM Stresses Int'l Community Take Decisive Action Against Israeli Occupation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 6 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration Dr. Badr Abdelatty assured on Tuesday that the international community must stand firm and take decisive measures to stop the aggression and systematic starvation against the Palestinian people.
In a joint press conference with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Montenegro, Ervin Ibrahimovic, Abdelatty stressed that Egypt is in contact with an extensive number of regional and international parties to exert maximum pressure on the Israeli occupation.
He said that Egyptian efforts continue to push for an end to the daily massacres and killing carried out by the occupation forces in the Gaza Strip, adding that it is necessary to return to the 19 January ceasefire and stop the systematic violation of international law.
He pointed out that for 60 days not a single truck carrying humanitarian aid has entered, stressing that these abhorrent policies violate the most basic human rights.
On the relations between Egypt and Montenegro, Abdelatty asserted the political will to enhance relations with Montenegro.
He added that the bilateral talks held today dealt with ways to enhance cooperation in many fields especially in the economic and investment fields, welcoming Montenegro's initiative to open an embassy in Cairo.
Abdelatty added that a number of ideas were discussed regarding improving trade and investment, foremost of which is launching a regular shipping line between the port of Alexandria in Egypt and the port of Bar in Montenegro, which to increasing the exchange of goods and opens further investment opportunities.
He also explained the possibility of launching a direct flight route between the two countries, contributing to increased tourism between the two countries, as well as Montenegro joining the European Union, which repents another opportunity to strengthen mutual relations.
For his part, Ibrahimovic stated that his visit represents an opportunity to strengthen historical relations between both countries, adding that the talks dealt with many topics of common and global interest.
Regarding the Israeli occupation's actions towards the Palestinians in Gaza, he stressed that his country is against the occupation and its violation of the ceasefire agreement and that the Palestinian people deserve peace.
He hoped that the coming period would be one of peace, stressing that innocent Palestinians should not be victims of this conflict. (end)
aff
In a joint press conference with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Montenegro, Ervin Ibrahimovic, Abdelatty stressed that Egypt is in contact with an extensive number of regional and international parties to exert maximum pressure on the Israeli occupation.
He said that Egyptian efforts continue to push for an end to the daily massacres and killing carried out by the occupation forces in the Gaza Strip, adding that it is necessary to return to the 19 January ceasefire and stop the systematic violation of international law.
He pointed out that for 60 days not a single truck carrying humanitarian aid has entered, stressing that these abhorrent policies violate the most basic human rights.
On the relations between Egypt and Montenegro, Abdelatty asserted the political will to enhance relations with Montenegro.
He added that the bilateral talks held today dealt with ways to enhance cooperation in many fields especially in the economic and investment fields, welcoming Montenegro's initiative to open an embassy in Cairo.
Abdelatty added that a number of ideas were discussed regarding improving trade and investment, foremost of which is launching a regular shipping line between the port of Alexandria in Egypt and the port of Bar in Montenegro, which to increasing the exchange of goods and opens further investment opportunities.
He also explained the possibility of launching a direct flight route between the two countries, contributing to increased tourism between the two countries, as well as Montenegro joining the European Union, which repents another opportunity to strengthen mutual relations.
For his part, Ibrahimovic stated that his visit represents an opportunity to strengthen historical relations between both countries, adding that the talks dealt with many topics of common and global interest.
Regarding the Israeli occupation's actions towards the Palestinians in Gaza, he stressed that his country is against the occupation and its violation of the ceasefire agreement and that the Palestinian people deserve peace.
He hoped that the coming period would be one of peace, stressing that innocent Palestinians should not be victims of this conflict. (end)
aff
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment