Azerbaijan Prioritizes AI Integration In Agriculture For 2025

The application of artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture has been designated a top priority for 2025, the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan announced today at a press conference in Baku, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the launch of the 18th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition "Caspian Agro" and the 30th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition "InterFood Azerbaijan," Ministry representative Togrul Gafarbeyli said the initiative aligns with instructions from the country's leadership.

“This year, we will showcase several AI-driven agricultural projects at the exhibition,” Gafarbeyli noted.

He also highlighted a key gap the Ministry aims to address: the lack of collaboration between students studying artificial intelligence in Azerbaijani universities and large-scale agricultural enterprises.

“After extensive research, we found no real synergy between AI-trained students and major agroparks in the country,” Gafarbeyli said.“For the first time, we intend to build that bridge - right here at this exhibition.”

According to Gafarbeyli, the event will serve as a platform for university students and agropark representatives to collaborate and demonstrate real-world AI applications in agriculture, helping drive innovation and workforce integration in the sector.