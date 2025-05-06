Boost Mobile Adds Latest Motorola Moto G To Its Impressive Android Device Lineup

Get the new Motorola moto g FREE – or under $10 for existing Boost Mobile customers.

LITTLETON, Colo., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost Mobile is adding the latest moto g from Motorola to its already impressive 2025 Android device lineup, continuing to make the hottest 5G devices accessible with affordable pricing and flexible plans. New customers who switch to Boost Mobile can get the device for FREE when they keep their number and sign up for the Unlimited+ plan, and existing customers can grab it for just $9.99 when they purchase or upgrade to the device with the Unlimited+ plan.

Building on what customers already love about the previous generation, the new moto g delivers powerful performance, enhanced entertainment features and a sleek design – all at an unbeatable price.

The moto g boasts a bigger and brighter 6.7" display that takes entertainment to the next level with Bass Boost - offering a 120Hz refresh rate, stereo sound and powerful bass for an immersive experience. Additionally, the 50MP2 Quad Pixel camera system enables users to capture sharper, clearer photos day or night with 4x the light sensitivity. Plus, a 16MP front camera for snapping the perfect selfie.

With a long-lasting 5000mAh battery with TurboPowerTM charging, users can work, stream or play all day, then get hours of power in just a few minutes of charging. Plus, the moto g features impressive 5G performance with up to 12GB of RAM using RAM Boost, ensuring smooth, lag-free multitasking and gaming.

"The moto g is a perfect example of how Boost Mobile continues to provide customers with incredible value without compromising on performance," said Sean Lee, SVP of Consumer Product and Marketing, Boost Mobile. "Whether you're a content creator, multitasker or just looking for a dependable everyday phone, the moto g 2025 has something for everyone at a price that's hard to beat."

Additionally, with ample built-in storage, there's plenty of room for photos, movies, songs and apps without users ever having to worry about deleting memories to make room for new ones. And, backed by Boost Mobile's 99% nationwide coverage,i customers can stay connected virtually anywhere, enjoying reliable service coast to coast.

The moto g is available now at BoostMobile and in Boost Mobile retail stores .

For more information on the moto g and Boost Mobile's entire lineup of Motorola devices, please visit BoostMobile .

About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile offers the best value in wireless with simple, flexible and transparent plans starting at $25/mo. for unlimited 5G. Boost Mobile's nationwide cloud-native O-RAN 5G network delivers lightning-fast speeds, reliability and coverage on the latest 5G devices. Customers enjoy no annual service contracts and the freedom to upgrade their devices. Experience Boost Mobile's risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee and learn more about our services on Facebook , Instagram and YouTube . Boost Mobile is the nation's newest nationwide mobile carrier in the U.S. and a brand under EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS ).

i Boost Mobile Network together with our roaming partners covers 99% of the U.S. population. 5G speeds not available in all areas.

SOURCE EchoStar Corporation

