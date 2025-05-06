Granite Issued U.S. Patent For EPIK's Alarm Protocol Relay Technology

Industry-Leading APR Functionality from Granite Strengthens POTS Alternative Connections

QUINCY, Mass., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Granite Telecommunications , a leading $1.8 billion provider of communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a new patent for its Alarm Protocol Relay (APR) technology, a key innovation within Granite's EPIK service.

Developed by Granite Labs , APR is an advanced latency compensation algorithm designed to support applications sensitive to latency and jitter. By establishing a connection that proactively counteracts these challenges, APR significantly enhances communication stability and reduces or eliminates transmission errors.

U.S. Patent No. 12,250,339, titled "Method and System for Communication Control," marks Granite's third patent awarded within the past ten months. Previously, Granite secured patents for edgeboot , a network management device that autonomously detects and resolves network issues, and Greenix , a low-code workflow editor that streamlines and automates complex network deployments.

"Securing our third patent in less than a year reflects Granite's commitment to driving innovation in communications technology," said Granite President and CEO Rob Hale. "The Alarm Protocol Relay (APR) algorithm, combined with EPIK's patented 'Central Office in a Box' functionality, delivers unparalleled reliability and performance-even surpassing the tried-and-true quality of POTS. With TDM services rapidly fading, forcing businesses to evolve, Granite is leading the way forward with our one-of-a-kind EPIK service."

Granite EPIK is a cutting-edge Managed Facilities-based Voice Network (MFVN) service designed to replace traditional POTS lines while ensuring compliance with fire and life-safety regulations like NFPA 72, as well as PCI and HIPAA requirements. This patented POTS alternative solution fully emulates a central office and is compatible with virtually all existing analog devices. Featuring dual-activated SIM cards, 24-hour battery backup and multiple redundancy options, EPIK delivers a resilient and highly available service that is better than what is available from traditional copper landlines. Available nationwide, even in areas no longer served by traditional copper circuits, Granite EPIK provides a modern, cost-effective POTS alternative for businesses and government entities seeking full TDM compatibility.

For more information about Granite EPIK, visit EPIK - POTS Replacement .

About Granite

Granite delivers advanced communications and technology solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.8 billion company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management, supporting more than 650,000 locations. Founded in 2002, Granite has become one of the largest competitive telecommunications carriers in the U.S. by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service with a single point of contact and consolidated invoicing for all locations nationwide. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,220 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Massachusetts, and 10 regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Granite Telecommunications, LLC

