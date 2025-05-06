CNAPP Market To Expand To Nearly $8 B By 2029, Outpacing Public-Cloud Spend At A 22 Percent CAGR, According To Dell'oro Group

"Deployment Gold Rush" Ignites Next Phase of Cloud-Native Security Growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) market is on track to surge from $2.8 B in 2024 to $7.7 B in 2029, expanding at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22 percent and growing nearly twice as fast as overall public-cloud infrastructure. CNAPP solution spend has grown rapidly as enterprises race to close widening security gaps across multi-cloud estates.

"Enterprises are voting with their wallets: cloud security is no longer a bolt-on-it is the control plane," said Mauricio Sanchez, Sr. Director, Enterprise Security and Networking at Dell'Oro Group. "The $32 B Google-Wiz acquisition crystallizes that reality and signals an arms race to own CNAPP's data graph.

"What makes this market explosive is the deployment-phase 'gold rush.' Visibility and compliance tools grew nearly 50 percent last year, and our research shows they will add more absolute dollars than any other CNAPP segment through 2029," Sanchez added.

Additional highlights from the May 2025 Cloud Workload Security Advanced Research Report:



Deployment security led the charge, rising 48 percent in 2024 and is forecast to deliver a 28 percent CAGR through 2029 as asset-inventory and audit-ready configuration demands intensify.

Market leadership is in flux. In 4Q 2024, CrowdStrike wrested quarterly revenue leadership from Palo Alto Networks-even as Palo Alto retained the number one revenue share for the full year-while Wiz and CrowdStrike posted robust 95 percent and 70 percent annual growth, respectively.

Consolidation accelerates. Cisco and Check Point exited in-house development to partner with Wiz before Google's record-setting bid, highlighting a shift toward platform alliances rather than niche feature wars. Runtime remains the bedrock. At $1.4 B, runtime protection constituted the largest subsegment in 2024; container and serverless expansion will sustain an 18 percent CAGR, even as deployment tools seize the growth spotlight.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Cloud Workload Security Advanced Research Report offers a complete industry overview of the CNAPP market from 2019 onwards. The report includes the following quarterly data tables:



Manufacturers' CNAPP revenue by region – North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Asia Pacific excluding China, China, and CALA (Caribbean and Latin America). CNAPP revenue by development, deployment, and runtime technologies.

The report includes the following annual data tables:



CNAPP five-year revenue forecast by region.

CNAPP five-year revenue forecast by development, deployment, and runtime technologies. Public-cloud infrastructure spend.

To purchase this report, please contact us at [email protected] .

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit .

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED