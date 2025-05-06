Nextplat To Release First Quarter 2025 Results On Thursday, May 15, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Investor Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern COCONUT GROVE, Fla., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ: NXPL , NXPLW) ("NextPlat" or the "Company"), a global e-Commerce provider, today announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 before market open on May 15, 2025. NextPlat's Executive Chairman and CEO, Charles M. Fernandez, Chief Financial Officer, Cecile Munnik and President and CEO of Global Operations, David Phipps, will host a conference call on May 15th at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss the results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as well as other recent developments. Investors are requested to submit their questions for the Q&A portion of the call prior to May 12, 2025, at [email protected] . To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-836-8184 International dial-in number: 1-646-357-8785 Conference webcast link:

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at . A replay of the conference call will be available after 12:00 p.m. Eastern time through March 22, 2025.

Toll-free replay number: 1-888-660-6345 International replay number: 1-646-517-4150 Replay entry code: 03460 #

For more information about NextPlat, please visit and connect with us on Facebook , LinkedIn and X .

About NextPlat Corp

NextPlat is a global e-commerce platform company created to capitalize on multiple high-growth sectors and markets including technology and healthcare. Through acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, the Company intends to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically, and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-Commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-Commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide as well as pharmacy and healthcare data management services in the United States through its subsidiary, Progressive Care LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services, or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating), including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at . The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Media and Investor Contact for NextPlat Corp:

Michael Glickman

MWGCO, Inc.

917-397-2272

[email protected]

SOURCE NextPlat Corp.

